Cummings & Lockwood Receives Top Ranking in Private Wealth Law in Connecticut by Chambers High Net Worth Guide

Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2026

11 of our attorneys in Connecticut have been recognized as notable practitioners in private wealth law and private wealth disputes.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cummings & Lockwood is pleased to announce that the firm’s Private Clients Group in Connecticut has achieved the top tier ranking by Chambers High Net Worth Guide for the 11th consecutive year in private wealth law. In addition, 11 of our attorneys have been recognized as notable practitioners in private wealth law and private wealth disputes, more than any other law firm in Connecticut.

The following eight Cummings & Lockwood attorneys have been recognized by Chambers High Net Worth Guide as notable practitioners in private wealth law, including Laura W. Beck (Eminent Practitioner), Paul L. Bourdeau, Daniel P. Fitzgerald, Daniel G. Johnson, Douglas H. Olin, Kelley Galica Peck, George L. Smith and Howard S. Tuthill III. Three other Cummings & Lockwood attorneys, including Charles W. Pieterse, Michael P. Kaelin and Wyatt R. Jansen (Up and Coming), have been identified as notable practitioners in private wealth disputes.

Chambers rankings are the definitive mark of excellence across the legal industry. The qualities on which rankings are assessed include technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence and commitment. A ranking from Chambers shows that a law firm or attorney has stood out in the most rigorous, independent and in-depth research process of any legal directory on the market, and emerged as one of the best in the field.

According to Chambers’ interviewees:

“The firm's depth of talent results in a high level of service and responsiveness.”

“They consistently demonstrate responsiveness, clear communication, and a genuine dedication to understanding their clients' needs. Their legal expertise is evident in their thorough and insightful advice, and they have an impressive track record of delivering successful outcomes even in complex matters for my clients.”

“Cummings & Lockwood has the ability to problem-solve, to think critically and strategically, and to think outside of the box when necessary to address issues. The team also has excellent interpersonal and client management skills and excellent time management skills.”

“We are very proud that Cummings & Lockwood and 11 of our attorneys have been recognized by Chambers as leading authorities on trusts and estates law and disputes serving the complex needs of high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals,” according to Margaret A. Deluca, Chair of the firm’s Private Clients Group. “Our goal is to provide our private clients with cutting edge industry knowledge and expertise, sophisticated, client-driven strategies, partner-level attention, stability and continuity for multi-generational families and their businesses, and an exceptional client experience.”

About Chambers High Net Worth Guide

The Chambers High Net Worth Guide differentiates the best professional advisers for international private wealth by identifying and ranking law firms, lawyers and a range of other professional advisers globally. The firms and individuals ranked in Chambers High Net Worth Guide understand the complex needs of high net worth individuals and provide specialist advice. As well as ranking lawyers and law firms, the guide also recommends top accountancy firms, private banks, wealth managers, trust companies and other professional advisers to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals globally.. Family offices and professional advisers to wealthy individuals use these rankings and analysis to get an objective view of the leading professional advisers on an international scale.

These extensive and market-leading recommendations, rankings and insights are based on the in-depth analysis carried out by a dedicated team of experienced researchers.

About Cummings & Lockwood LLC

Founded in 1909, Cummings & Lockwood provides sophisticated legal counsel to individuals and families, family offices, closely held businesses, other commercial enterprises and charitable entities. Our core services include trusts and estates, corporate and finance, litigation and arbitration, and commercial and residential real estate.

The firm has over 200 attorneys, fiduciary accountants, paralegals and staff, as well as six offices located in Stamford, Greenwich and West Hartford, Connecticut, and in Naples, Bonita Springs and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. While many of our clients reside in Connecticut, New York and Florida, we have clients in nearly all 50 U.S. states and in over 20 countries around the world.

For more information, visit our website at www.cl-law.com.

About the Private Clients Group

Cummings & Lockwood has one of the largest and most respected trusts and estates practices in the United States. For over 100 years, Cummings & Lockwood has been building meaningful and lasting relationships with our private clients, serving as trusted advisors throughout their lifetimes and providing sophisticated legal counsel at every important stage of their lives.

We offer our clients a broad range of services, including estate planning and administration, estate, income and gift tax planning, wealth protection planning; trust formation and management, philanthropic giving, probate and estate settlement, international estate and tax planning, executor and trustee services, business succession planning, fiduciary and probate litigation, and tax controversy and litigation.

About the Fiduciary and Probate Litigation Group

Cummings & Lockwood has some of the most experienced fiduciary litigation attorneys in the country. We have represented clients in fiduciary and probate litigation matters in trial courts across the State of Connecticut, in New York, and in South Florida from Palm Beach to Naples, including Miami and the Florida Keys.

These trust and estate litigation matters have included our representation of beneficiaries, executors and trustees in the following areas: Will contests, conservatorship and guardianship proceedings, fiduciary removal proceedings, contested accountings, trust and estate administration disputes, breach of fiduciary duty and management claims, fiduciary fee disputes, construction proceedings, reformation actions, undue influence actions and investment disputes.



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