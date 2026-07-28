MOM’S CHOICE GOLD AWARD-WINNING CHILDREN’S BOOK LAUNCHES AS A NEW EBOOK TO HELP KIDS NAVIGATE BLENDED FAMILIES

National Award Winning Children's Book Kindness and Caring Live Here Author Mary Jane McKittrick

Boomer and Halley Lost and Found Uses Heartwarming Storytelling to Teach Essential Life Lessons to Ages 6–9

However a 'blended' family comes together, adapting takes patience and heart," says McKittrick. "Seeing Boomer and Halley figure it out gives kids a safe way to process their own feelings.” — Mary Jane McKittrick

LELAND, NC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Mary Jane McKittrick announces the official eBook launch of her Mom’s Choice Gold Award-winning children’s book, Boomer and Halley Lost and Found: Learning to Live in a Blended Family. Honored for excellence in family-friendly media, this early chapter book arrives at a time when nearly 100,000 children are adopted in the U.S. and about 18 million kids are living in a blended family, according to 2026 Pew Research Center data.Set in the charming Southern town of Shady Pines, the story follows Boomerang, an Australian Shepherd dog, and Halley’s Comet, a silver streak of a cat, who find themselves lost and eventually adopted by Harold and Edna Sanders. The quiet, childless couple suddenly realizes they’re taking a crash course in parenting as they all adjust to life as a newly blended family. Designed for young readers ages 6–9, the narrative seamlessly embeds four key life lessons directly into the storyline:• Obeying Parents• Respecting Property• The Importance of FamilyThe eBook includes built-in "Stop and Talk" prompting questions, giving parents, grandparents, and educators opportunities to pause and hold meaningful discussions with children about navigating big life changes."Whether a family comes together through remarriage, foster care, or adoption, adapting takes patience and heart," says McKittrick. "Seeing two very different animals figure it out gives kids a safe, relatable way to process their own feelings."Boomer and Halley Lost and Found: Learning to Live in a Blended Family is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About the AuthorMary Jane McKittrick is an award-winning children's author, former TV news anchor, and creator of Shady Pines Story Town, a values-based digital platform. Her Boomer and Halley series—recipient of both the Mom’s Choice Gold Award and the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award—focuses on teaching essential social-emotional skills through engaging storytelling. For more information about the book, request review copies, or schedule an interview with the author, visit: www.shadypinesstorytown.com

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