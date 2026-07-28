MOM’S CHOICE GOLD AWARD-WINNING CHILDREN’S BOOK LAUNCHES AS A NEW EBOOK TO HELP KIDS NAVIGATE BLENDED FAMILIES
Boomer and Halley Lost and Found Uses Heartwarming Storytelling to Teach Essential Life Lessons to Ages 6–9
Set in the charming Southern town of Shady Pines, the story follows Boomerang, an Australian Shepherd dog, and Halley’s Comet, a silver streak of a cat, who find themselves lost and eventually adopted by Harold and Edna Sanders. The quiet, childless couple suddenly realizes they’re taking a crash course in parenting as they all adjust to life as a newly blended family. Designed for young readers ages 6–9, the narrative seamlessly embeds four key life lessons directly into the storyline:
• Kindness
• Obeying Parents
• Respecting Property
• The Importance of Family
The eBook includes built-in "Stop and Talk" prompting questions, giving parents, grandparents, and educators opportunities to pause and hold meaningful discussions with children about navigating big life changes.
"Whether a family comes together through remarriage, foster care, or adoption, adapting takes patience and heart," says McKittrick. "Seeing two very different animals figure it out gives kids a safe, relatable way to process their own feelings."
Boomer and Halley Lost and Found: Learning to Live in a Blended Family is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About the Author
Mary Jane McKittrick is an award-winning children's author, former TV news anchor, and creator of Shady Pines Story Town, a values-based digital platform. Her Boomer and Halley series—recipient of both the Mom’s Choice Gold Award and the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award—focuses on teaching essential social-emotional skills through engaging storytelling. For more information about the book, request review copies, or schedule an interview with the author, visit: www.shadypinesstorytown.com
Mary Jane McKittrick
Shady Pines Story Town
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