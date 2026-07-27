Scalise's Summer Update: Key House Republican Wins of 2026

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement and accompanying summary of House Republican legislative victories showcasing the Conference's record of delivering results for the American people during the first half of 2026:

"House Republicans entered this year committed to building on the successes of President Trump's first year back in office—and that's exactly what we've done. We've worked to make life more affordable for hardworking families, passed the SAVE America Act to strengthen election integrity, reinforced our border security, advanced reforms to restore trust in government, and passed commonsense legislation that puts the American people first.

"While House Republicans have remained intent on governing, Democrats have repeatedly chosen obstruction over solutions. Rather than working to address the issues Americans care most about, they have spent much of the year locked in a public battle over the future of their own party.

“The contrast between the two parties has never been clearer. House Republicans have built a record of results that speaks for itself. As members return home for the district work period, they can point to these results as evidence of what a governing majority can achieve when it stays focused on the priorities of the American people.”

Keeping America Safe ✅

Border

S. 2 (Sen. Graham) – the Secure America Act: fully funds ICE and CBP through fiscal year 2029, guaranteeing these agencies have the necessary resources to carry out President Trump’s border agenda and ensuring congressional Democrats will no longer be able to stymie funding required to keep Americans safe. PASSED 214 - 212 Republicans: 214 - 0 Democrats: 0 - 211 Independent: 0 - 1



S. Con. Res. 33 (Sen. Graham) – establishes a congressional budget to responsibly fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection through the end of President Trump’s term, ensuring these agencies are able to keep the American people safe from threats. PASSED 215 - 211 - 1 Republicans: 215 - 0 Democrats: 0 - 211 Independent: 0 - 0 - 1



H.R. 1958 (Taylor) – the Deporting Fraudsters Act of 2026: amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to make illegal aliens who commit federal fraud or unlawfully receive public benefits inadmissible and removable from the United States, protecting federal programs from exploitation and defending taxpayer dollars. PASSED 231 - 186 Republicans: 211 - 0 Democrats: 20 – 186



H.R. 4638 (Calvert) – the Federal Working Animal Protection Act: creates a ground of inadmissibility and a ground of deportability explicitly for aliens who harm law enforcement animals to prevent animal abusers from entering the U.S. and streamline their removal from our nation. PASSED 228 - 190 Republicans: 212 - 0 Democrats: 15 - 190 Independent: 1 – 0



H. Res. 1128 (Mackenzie) – acknowledges the importance of fully funding the Department of Homeland Security, reiterates that partial funding of individual DHS agencies would degrade coordination and increase uncertainty in a heightened threat environment, emphasizes that the American people are at increasing risk each day DHS goes unfunded, and expresses our deep gratitude to DHS employees for their unwavering commitment to protect the U.S. from those who seek to cause harm. PASSED 225 - 187 Republicans: 215 - 0 Democrats: 9 - 187 Independent: 1 - 0





National Defense & National Security

H.R. 8800 (Rogers) – National Defense Authorization Act, 2027: authorizes appropriations to expand U.S. defense production capacity, modernize our military, and ensure America’s armed forces remain the most lethal, ready, and robust in the world, all while safeguarding taxpayer dollars. PASSED 216 - 212 Republicans: 209 - 7 Democrats: 6 - 205 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 261 (Carter) – Undersea Cable Protection Act: amends NMSA to block the Secretary of Commerce from prohibiting or requiring a permit for the installation, operation, maintenance, repair, or recovery of undersea fiber optic cables in a national marine sanctuary if such activities have already been authorized by federal and state agencies, getting rid of duplicative permitting laws while protecting national marine sanctuaries. PASSED 218 - 212 Republicans: 215 - 1 Democrats: 3 – 211



H.R. 7084 (Pfluger) – the Defending American Property Abroad Act: imposes retaliatory prohibitions to deter and punish any foreign nation that unlawfully seizes American assets, making sure American businesses are safeguarded from unjust expropriation. PASSED 247 - 164 Republicans: 205 - 0 Democrats: 41 - 164 Independent: 1 - 0





Critical Mineral Security

H.J. Res. 140 (Stauber) – Expresses congressional disapproval of the Public Land Order No. 7917 that implemented a mineral withdrawal of approximately 225,504 acres, banning mining and other resource extraction in Northern Minnesota and putting our nation’s mineral security at risk. PASSED 214 - 208 Republicans: 213 - 1 Democrats: 1 - 207



H.R. 4090 (Stauber) – The Critical Mineral Dominance Act: bolsters America’s critical mineral supply chains by codifying key provisions of Trump executive orders to streamline permitting, support domestic extraction, deliver certainty and consistency, and map resources as we work to reduce reliance on foreign adversaries and achieve mineral dominance. PASSED 224 - 195 Republicans: 214 - 1 Democrats: 10 - 194



H.R. 3617 (James) – Securing America’s Critical Minerals Supply Act: unleashes domestic production and bolsters America’s critical mineral supply chain by requiring the Department of Energy (DOE) to assess and strengthen critical energy resource supply chains, reducing our reliance on foreign adversaries and enhancing our energy independence. PASSED 223 - 206 Republicans: 214 - 1 Democrats: 9 - 205





Law Enforcement

H. Con. Res. 96 (Nunn) – Expresses congressional support for the brave men and women in law enforcement who risk their lives to uphold our rule of law and keep Americans safe, recognizes their extraordinary sacrifice, and acknowledges their many contributions to our communities. PASSED 243 - 173 - 3 Republicans: 213 - 0 Democrats: 29 - 173 - 3 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 2189 (Fitzgerald) – Law-Enforcement Innovate to De-Escalate Act: amends federal firearms law to classify “less-than-lethal” devices like tasers, which are meant to stop high-risk situations without using deadly force. This reform makes it easier for law enforcement to procure these devices and enhance officer and community safety. PASSED 233 - 185 Republicans: 211 - 1 Democrats: 22 - 184



H.R. 6260 (Fitzgerald) – the Keeping Violent Offenders Off Our Streets Act: amends the federal criminal statute dealing with insurance-related crimes to include corporate, for-profit, and non-profit entities that post bail for defendants, subjecting charitable bail funds to federal insurance fraud laws and state licensing requirements, and requiring their employees to pass criminal background checks. This reform will help address the increased frequency of charitable bail funds posting bail for violent offenders, which is associated with higher rates of failing to appear in court. PASSED 243 - 179 Republicans: 210 - 1 Democrats: 32 - 178 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 5625 (Harris-NC) – the Cashless Bail Reporting Act: requires the Attorney General to publish a list of state and local governments that implement reckless bail “reform” policies allowing people who have been accused of certain violent crimes – including murder, rape, sexual assault, carjacking, assault, and robbery – to be released pending trial on personal recognizance or upon execution of an unsecured appearance bond. PASSED 308 - 116 Republicans: 211 - 2 Democrats: 96 - 114 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R.2853 (Joyce) – the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act (CORCA) of 2025: expands federal law enforcement tools to crack down on organized retail theft and supply chain crime by strengthening criminal penalties, targeting money laundering, authorizing criminal forfeiture, and establishing a Department of Homeland Security coordination center to combat organized theft networks. PASSED 348 - 60 Republicans: 203 - 1 Democrats: 144 - 59 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 8365 (Biggs-AZ) – the Monitor Accountability Act: codifies the Department of Justice's recommendations to establish term limits on monitors, cap fees, allow for public feedback on the selection of monitors, and provide a public accounting of monitors’ activities to ensure court monitors do not abuse their positions. PASSED 219 - 204 Republicans: 213 - 0 Democrats: 5 - 204 Independent: 1 - 0





Restoring Safety in Our Nation's Capital

H.R. 5103 (McGuire) – the Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Act: establishes a commission to reduce crime in D.C. by providing necessary federal resources and strengthening the Metropolitan Police Department, and tasks the Department of the Interior with creating a program to clean and maintain popular sites in the nation’s capital—including monuments and parks—and to restore damaged federal properties. PASSED 218 - 206 Republicans: 212 - 0 Democrats: 5 – 206 Independent: 1 - 0





Growing America’s Economy ✅ Unleashing American Energy

H.R. 4690 (Langworthy) – the Reliable Federal Infrastructure Act: repeals Section 433 of EISA, which requires the Department of Energy to revise federal energy efficiency performance standards for new buildings and renovations to phase out the use of on-site, fossil fuel-generated electricity for impacted buildings by 2030. PASSED 215 - 202 Republicans: 209 - 1 Democrats: 5 - 201 Independent: 1 – 0



H.R. 5587 (Kim) – the Harnessing Energy At Thermal Sources (HEATS) Act: expedites geothermal energy production by exempting geothermal operators from federal drilling permit requirements, including NEPA, for wells on non-federal land where the United States holds an ownership interest of less than 50 percent of the subsurface geothermal estate. PASSED 231 - 186 Republicans: 208 - 0 Democrats: 22 - 186 Independent: 1 – 0



H.R. 6398 (Joyce-PA) – the Reducing and Eliminating Duplicative Environmental Regulations (RED Tape) Act: streamlines the review process for federal projects by eliminating the Environmental Protection Agency’s duplicative review requirement on projects already reviewed by other agencies and covered by the National Environmental Policy Act. PASSED 222 - 205 Republicans: 214 - 1 Democrats: 7 - 204 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 6409 (Pfluger) – the Foreign Emissions and Nonattainment Clarification for Economic Stability (FENCES) Act: amends the Clean Air Act to ensure that foreign natural or man-made emissions are not considered when determining states’ compliance with federal air quality standards, preventing U.S. states from facing penalties for emissions outside their control and allowing states to account for such emissions earlier in the regulatory process. PASSED 220 - 208 Republicans: 213 - 1 Democrats: 6 - 207 Independent: 1 - 0





Housing Affordability

H.R. 5184 (Houchin) – the Affordable HOMES Act: amends EISA to restore sole authority to HUD for setting energy efficiency standards for manufactured housing while allowing DOE to provide recommendations to HUD, streamlining the process for setting energy standards to help lower manufactured housing costs and increase housing affordability for hardworking Americans. PASSED 263 - 147 Republicans: 206 - 0 Democrats: 57 - 147



H.R. 6644 (Hill) – the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act: cuts government red tape to spur housing development and empower families — not institutional investors — to become homeowners. PASSED 358-32 Republicans: 166 - 32 Democrats: 191 - 0 Independent: 1 - 0





Protecting Consumer Choice

H.R. 4758 (Goldman-TX) – Homeowner Energy Freedom Act: repeals three provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act designed to subsidize the electrification movement and end the use of gas appliances, restricting consumer choice and raising the cost of home appliances. PASSED 210 - 199 - 1 Republicans: 210 – 1 Democrats: 0 – 198 - 1



H.R. 4626 (Allen) – Home Appliance Protection and Affordability Act: reforms and modernizes the EPCA to prevent future administrations from implementing unaffordable conservation standards that take away consumer choice, burden American families, and force Americans to use expensive appliances that do not perform as well. PASSED 217 - 190 Republicans: 210 – 0 Democrats: 7 – 190



H.R. 4593 (Fry) – SHOWER Act: defines “showerhead” using the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) standard, clarifies that each nozzle in a multi-head shower system is an individual showerhead that may operate at up to 2.5 GPM, and prevents future reinterpretations of the definition of a showerhead that would limit water flow and take away consumer choice, providing regulatory clarity and improving water flow for Americans by restoring Congress’ original intent. PASSED 226 - 197 Republicans: 215 - 0 Democrats: 11 - 197





Supporting Rural America

H.R. 7567 (Thompson-PA) – the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026: reauthorizes and reforms Department of Agriculture programs through FY2031 to build on pro-farmer provisions in the Working Families Tax Cuts, deliver certainty and regulatory clarity to farmers, and expand on investments in rural and agricultural communities, prioritizing responsible spending on agriculture without adding to the deficit. PASSED 224 - 200 Republicans: 209 - 3 Democrats: 14 - 197 Independent: 1 – 0



H. Res. 1182 (Fuller) – expresses support for rural communities across the United States; acknowledges their work to steward the environment, supply energy, produce food, and stabilize the economy; and recognizes the House’s efforts in the 119th Congress to support these communities. PASSED 220 - 196 Republicans: 212 - 0 Democrats: 7 – 196 Independent: 1 – 0





Cutting Taxes

H.J. Res 142 (Gill) – Exercises Congress’ authority to disapprove and prohibit the enactment of the D.C. Income and Franchise Tax Conformity and Revision Temporary Amendment Act of 2025, which decouples the D.C. tax code from specific WFTC tax-related provisions and denies local residents and businesses the tax relief they deserve. PASSED 215 - 210 Republicans: 215 - 0 Democrats: 0 - 210



H. Res. 1156 (Kelly-PA) – expresses support for tax policies that support working families and allow them to keep more of their hard-earned money, and recognizes the significant tax relief provided by the Working Families Tax Cuts for hardworking Americans. PASSED 219 - 207 Republicans: 215 - 0 Democrats: 3 - 207 Independent: 1 - 0





Commonsense Reforms

H.R. 139 (Buchanan) – the Sunshine Protection Act: ends an outdated practice by making daylight savings time permanent. This legislation will lower crime, save Americans time and money, reduce traffic accidents, and encourage the public to get outside. PASSED 308 - 117 Republicans: 193 - 22 Democrats: 114 - 95 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 2988 (Allen) – The Protecting Prudent Investment of Retirement Savings, introduced by Rep. Rick Allen, forces financial institutions to focus on maximizing returns in retirement plans instead of woke ESG factors by ensuring financial institutions base investment decisions on economic factors and complete information is provided to retirement investors PASSED 213 - 205 Republicans: 210 - 0 Democrats: 3 - 205





Restoring Trust in Government ✅



Election Integrity

S. 1383 (Roy) – SAVE America Act: amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections and an eligible photo identification document before voting in federal elections, shoring up our election integrity. PASSED 218 - 213 Republicans: 217 - 0 Democrats: 1 - 213





Cutting Red Tape

H.R. 6387 (Evans-CO) – the Fire Improvement and Reforming Exceptional Events (FIRE) Act: amends the Clean Air Act to make sure communities and manufacturers are not penalized for emissions from wildfires, prescribed burns, and other exceptional events when determining compliance with national air quality standards. PASSED 220 - 198 Republicans: 211 - 1 Democrats: 8 - 197 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 6955 (Hill) – the Main Street Capital Access Act: eases regulations on community banks and credit unions by tailoring regulatory thresholds, increasing transparency among regulators, making regulation more predictable for small banks, and promoting new bank formation. PASSED 270 - 155 - 1 Republicans: 213 - 1 Democrats: 56 - 154 - 1 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 8884 (Scott) – Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act: allows the SSA to test different program rules to promote work for disabled Americans and improve work outcomes, so that every American can have an equal opportunity to excel in the workforce. PASSED 232 - 188 Republicans: 212-0 Democrats: 19-188 Independent: 1-0





Holding Government Accountable

H.R. 7008 (Steil) – Stop Insider Trading Act: prohibits Members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from purchasing securities from publicly traded companies, establish a required window to alert the House Clerk of any intended sale, as well as impose forfeiture of gains and fees for lawmakers’ noncompliance. PASSED 232 - 198 Republicans: 218 - 0 Democrats: 13 - 198 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 8464 (Comer) – the Stopping Fraudulent Payments Act: strengthens the federal payment system by building on oversight of state-administered programs, preventing federal agencies from making payments when an agency has deemed a program to be at an elevated risk for fraud or improper payments, and gives the U.S. Treasury new authority to return payment requests to agencies if they appear to be at risk for fraud. PASSED 218 - 200 Republicans: 211 - 0 Democrats: 6 - 200 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 8312 (Sessions) – the Fraud Prevention and Accountability Act: expands U.S. Treasury Fiscal Service’s financial and program integrity services and establishes a permanent Inspector General for Fraud, Accountability, and Recovery to provide sustained oversight during future national emergencies and maintain the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee’s (PRAC) anti-fraud data analytics tools. PASSED 240 - 181 Republicans: 211 - 0 Democrats: 28 - 181 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 7892 (Owens) – the No Aid for Ghost Students Act: tackles fraud in student aid by requiring the Secretary of Education to use a detection system to review, identify, and investigate suspicious FAFSA applications before any aid is distributed. The legislation also strengthens accountability by prioritizing audits of schools that recklessly distribute aid to unscreened or suspicious applicants. PASSED 249 - 172 Republicans: 212 - 0 Democrats: 36 - 172 Independent: 1 - 0



H. Res. 1335 (Fallon) – denounces the individuals who abuse and defraud taxpayer dollars and government entities and pledges that reforms which address fraud prevention will meaningfully improve the financial prosperity of the United States, most notably through up-front verification for eligibility before payments are issued. PASSED 235 - 177 Republicans: 211 - 0 Democrats: 23 - 177 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 7726 (Miller-IL) – the Stop Child Care Scams Act of 2026: requires HHS to withhold funds from states that repeatedly misuse child care dollars, increases state reporting requirements, codifies fraud standards, and imposes stricter penalties on both states and providers found to have misused funds under the CCDBG program. PASSED 217 - 207 Republicans: 212 - 0 Democrats: 4 - 207 Independent: 1 - 0





Protecting Sportsmen

H.R. 556 (Wittman) – the Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act: stops the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Forest Service from banning lead ammunition or tackle on federal lands and waters for hunting and fishing. PASSED 215 - 202 Republicans: 208 - 1 Democrats: 7 - 201





Protecting American Values ✅ Protecting Constitutional Rights

H.R. 1181 (Moore-WV) – the Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act: prevents the use of firearm-specific merchant category codes, establishing guardrails to ensure financial institutions and credit card companies are not coerced into surveilling customers during constitutionally protected purchases. PASSED 221 - 201 Republicans: 215 - 1 Democrats: 5 - 200 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 1041 (Bost) – the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act: bars Veterans’ Affairs from giving the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) sensitive information without due process to protect veterans with fiduciaries. PASSED 216 - 201 Republicans: 208 - 1 Democrats: 7 - 200 Independent: 1 - 0



Protecting Children

H.R. 7757 (Guthrie) – The Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act: protects children online by requiring age verification for adult websites, banning disappearing messages and targeted ads on children’s accounts, creating transparency with AI chatbots, and providing parental controls on kids’ accounts. PASSED 267-117 Republicans: 162-32 Democrats: 104 - 85 Independents: 1-0



H.R. 2616 (Walberg) – the Stopping Indoctrination and Protecting Kids Act: ensures parents remain central in their children’s lives by prohibiting federally funded elementary or middle schools from socially transitioning a child – such as by changing their name, pronouns, or bathroom access – without parental consent, and blocking federal funding from supporting gender ideology teachings in classrooms. PASSED 217 - 198 Republicans: 208 - 0 Democrats: 8 - 198 Independent: 1 - 0





Supporting Life & Families

H.R. 6359 (Hinson) – the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act: requires universities and higher education institutions to communicate and distribute information informing pregnant students of their rights, accommodations, and resources available to them. PASSED 217 - 211 Republicans: 216 - 0 Democrats: 1 - 211



H.R. 6945 (Fischbach) – the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act: prevents the Secretary of Health and Human Services from restricting funding for pregnancy centers that serve new mothers and families that choose life. PASSED 215 - 209 Republicans: 214 - 0 Democrats: 1 - 209





Supporting Veterans

H.R. 6047 (Barrett) – the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefit Expansion Act: increases disabled veterans’ monthly compensation by $833.33 – or $10,000 per year. Additionally, compensation for family members of deceased veterans would increase by 1.5% over the next two years. This would provide meaningful relief for over 500,000 veterans and their families for the first time in decades. PASSED 235 - 179 Republicans: 204 - 3 Democrats: 30 - 176 Independent: 1 - 0





Funding the MAGA Agenda ✅ Appropriations

H.R. 7006 (Cole) – the Financial Services and General Government and National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026: makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to bolster our national security, implement the President’s America First foreign policy agenda, boost our economy, protect our financial institutions, and restore fiscal responsibility to Washington spending. PASSED 341 - 79 Republicans: 188 - 22 Democrats: 153 - 57



H.R. 7147 (Cole) – Homeland Security and Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, 2026: makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to defend our homeland, bolster border protections, and enhance public safety.

S. Amdts. To H.R. 7148 (Cole) – The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026: makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to put Americans’ safety first, defend our borders, protect the homeland, support American readiness and competitiveness, implement the President’s America First foreign policy agenda, protect our financial institutions, enhance our transportation system, invest in health and education, and restore fiscal responsibility. PASSED 217 - 214 Republicans: 196 - 21 Democrats: 21 – 193



H.R. 8029 (Ciscomani) – the Pay Our Homeland Defenders Act: makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to defend our homeland, bolster border protections, deter and respond to cyber threats, counter terrorism, and enhance public safety. PASSED 218 - 206 Republicans: 213 - 0 Democrats: 4 - 206



H.R. 6938 (Cole) – the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026: makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to strengthen our energy security, secure our communities, reduce bureaucratic environmental red tape, advance critical programs, and implement President Trump’s America-First agenda. PASSED 397-28 Republicans: 191-22 Democrats: 206-6



H.R. 7744 (Cole) – the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2026, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to defend our homeland, bolster border protections, deter and respond to cyber threats, counter terrorism and enhance public safety. PASSED 221 - 209 Republicans: 217 - 0 Democrats: 4 - 209



H.R. 8469 (Carter-TX) – the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2027: provides FY27 appropriations to bolster our national defense and critical infrastructure, deliver on veteran care, and improve quality of life for military families. PASSED 400 - 15 Republicans: 210 - 0 Democrats: 189 - 15 Independent: 1 – 0



H.R. 8646 (Harris-MD) – the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agency Appropriations Act, 2027: protect Americans’ food and drug supply, prioritize Americans’ health, and equip America to compete against our adversaries, while upholding the GOP’s commitment to fiscal responsibility through regular order appropriations. PASSED 213 - 210 Republicans: 208 - 5 Democrats: 4 - 205 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 8595 (Diaz-Balart) – the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027: responsibly funds the America First agenda by safeguarding American national security while exercising fiscal discipline in the handling of taxpayer dollars. PASSED 217 - 209 Republicans: 215 - 1 Democrats: 1 - 208 Independent: 1 - 0



H.R. 9770 (Cole) – Continuing Appropriations, 2027: provides funding to crucial programs, including SNAP, WIC, TANF, and disaster relief through the end of the year. This bill will prevent the September 30, 2026 funding lapse while also allowing Congress to complete the appropriations process in regular order. PASSED 220 - 205 Republicans: 213 - 1 Democrats: 6 - 204 Independent: 1 - 0



H. Con. Res. 113 (Arrington) – will establish budget guidelines for fiscal year 2027. This critical step towards providing a full reconciliation bill sets guidelines for funding to support our farmers, invest in our troops, and secure American election integrity. PASSED 216 - 214 Republicans: 216 - 2 Democrats: 0 - 211 Independent: 0 - 1



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