Velora Launches AI-Powered Grants Workspace to Accelerate Nonprofit Grant Funding Workflows

Images of the Velora Grant Management product

Velora Grant Management unifies grant discovery, application drafting, and other grant admin to help growing nonprofits scale grant revenue.

By connecting pre-award workflows with post-award administration in one AI-powered workspace in Velora, nonprofits can manage grants without adding headcount or relying on costly outside support.” — Anush Vinod, CEO of Velora

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velora, a provider of nonprofit operations technology, today announced the launch of Velora Grant Management, an AI-powered grants workspace designed to help nonprofit teams manage the full application workflow and bring every stage of grant work into one central environment.

Grant work is extremely time consuming, but it is an important process for nonprofits seeking funding. Development teams routinely juggle scattered systems to research opportunities, track deadlines, coordinate reviewers, draft applications, monitor funder decisions, manage award payments, track budgets, and report results. This siloed approach creates massive administrative burdens, leaves organizations exposed to compliance risks, and limits funding growth.

Velora Grant Management brings the process into one cohesive workspace. By layering context-aware AI directly into the pipeline, Velora turns complex funder guidelines into actionable plans and generates high-quality first drafts, while integrated program tracking and analytics tools keep teams aligned from opportunity to outcome.

“Grant funding can be transformational for nonprofits, but the process to find, apply for, and manage grants is still far too manual and expensive,” said Anush Vinod, CEO of Velora. “With Velora Grant Management, our vision is to make that work dramatically more accessible. By connecting pre-award workflows with post-award administration in one AI-powered workspace, nonprofits can manage awards without adding headcount or relying on costly outside support and focus on driving measurable impact.”

Velora Grant Management replaces disjointed point solutions with a structured framework built to handle the complexities of the full grant funding lifecycle.

Nonprofits can search for funding opportunities using mission-aligned keywords and eligibility filters, helping teams focus on the grants most worth pursuing. From there, Velora Grant Management provides a shared grant pipeline to save opportunities into a visual workflow, track status across grants, and maintain one source of truth for upcoming applications.

The workspace also brings AI into the application process. Teams can upload funder guidelines or RFPs, and then use AI to turn dense application instructions into clear requirements, sections, tasks, and milestones. From there, built-in AI helps generate application drafts in an organization’s voice, providing a strong starting point for review and refinement.

Velora Grant Management keeps collaboration and post-award administration connected. Contributors can assign owners, leave comments, manage review cycles, and keep internal milestones visible. Teams can track application due dates, reporting requirements, budgets, payment schedules, and post-award milestones in one workspace. Once funding is secured, teams can seamlessly manage multi-installment payment schedules, track project budgets, set automated spending alerts, and use built-in analytics to understand overall portfolio performance.

“Our conversations with growing nonprofit teams reveal the same issue: these organizations are under pressure to grow funding, with limited resources,” said Kristen Groher, VP of Sales at Velora. “We’re excited about Velora Grant Management because we are helping development teams increase their grant pipeline without taking on the massive overhead of scaling headcount.”

For more information or sign up for a free trial of this product, visit joinvelora.com/grant-management.

About Velora

Velora provides software built to help nonprofit organizations operate with more clarity, efficiency, and impact. Through its suite of nonprofit technology solutions, Velora helps teams simplify operations, strengthen fundraising workflows, and focus more time on advancing their missions.

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