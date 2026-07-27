MCR Health Awarded $15,497 CareerEdge Upskilling Workers Grant to Strengthen Healthcare Workforce

Grant funding supports workforce training and professional development across MCR Health.

This investment in our workforce is an investment in our patients. ” — Dr. Melvin B. Price, President and CEO

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health (MCR) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $15,497 CareerEdge Upskilling Workers Grant through the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce's CareerEdge Funders Collaborative. This investment will support specialized training and professional certifications to help MCR address critical workforce shortages, advance employee skills, and enhance the quality of care provided to patients throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties.In the pharmacy department, 15 Pharmacy Technicians will earn Certified Pharmacy Technician credentials. Additional funding will support Specialty Pharmacy Certification and Advanced 340B Operations Certification training, helping MCR maintain vital pharmacy accreditation standards and expand access to affordable medications.Within the nursing department, the grant will fund Podiatry X-Ray Assistant Certification, increasing the number of team members qualified to provide on-site imaging services and reducing delays in patient care. The award will also support Basic Life Support (BLS) Instructor Training, enabling MCR to deliver consistent, high-quality lifesaving training internally and support ongoing Joint Commission accreditation requirements.In optometry, the funding will support Certified Paraoptometric (CPO) and Certified Paraoptometric Assistant (CPOA) credentials for optical technicians, strengthening technical expertise, improving patient experiences, and supporting advanced diagnostic services."This investment in our workforce is an investment in our patients," said Dr. Melvin Price, President and CEO of MCR Health. "By providing our employees with opportunities to advance their skills and earn industry-recognized certifications, we are strengthening our workforce, improving retention, and ensuring that our patients continue to receive exceptional care from highly trained professionals."MCR Health extends its sincere appreciation to the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce's CareerEdge Funders Collaborative, whose support makes these workforce development opportunities possible. The CareerEdge Funders Collaborative includes Bank of America, Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, Eppard Family Foundation, Florida Blue Foundation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Regions Bank, Sarasota County, Shift Work Forward, Suncoast Credit Union, and Truist Foundation.About CareerEdge Funders CollaborativeThe CareerEdge Funders Collaborative is a national award-winning workforce and employer-led innovative initiative of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. CareerEdge partners directly with employers in fast-growing sectors in the regional economy, to help them fill skills gaps and meet their employment needs, while at the same time assisting individuals in entering the workforce and moving up career ladders.About MCR HealthMCR Health provides comprehensive healthcare services across Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties, offering primary care, behavioral health, dental services, and specialty care. Through innovative programs and community partnerships, MCR Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of the people it serves.

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