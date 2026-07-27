New Data: Construction and Manufacturing Businesses See Highest Funding Approval Rates in 2026

Fundmerica report: 41.9% of 6,440 small business funding applications funded in 2026 - roughly triple big-bank approval rates - averaging $41,881 per advance

Banks decline these businesses because of what they are, not how they are performing. This data shows what happens when you underwrite the actual cash flow.” — Fundmerica spokesperson

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Fundmerica, a small business funding marketplace, today released its 2026 Small Business Funding Report , an analysis of 6,440 funding applications processed between January 1 and July 26, 2026. The data shows 41.9% of applications resulted in funding approximately three times the approval rates commonly reported for small business loans at large banks with the strongest outcomes in industries banks traditionally label high risk.Key findings from the report:• Manufacturing businesses had the highest funding rate at 48.3%, followed by construction and trades at 44.0%.• Construction — routinely tagged high-risk by bank underwriting models — was the second most fundable industry and generated over a third of all application volume.• Even the lowest-approving industries funded at roughly double typical bank rates: restaurants (31.4%), automotive (32.0%), and trucking (32.3%).• Medical and healthcare businesses received the largest advances, averaging $61,187 — more than three times the automotive average.• Average advance sizes grew nearly 60% from January (about $12,500) to July (about $19,800), suggesting increasing funder confidence through the year."Banks decline these businesses because of what they are, not how they're performing," said a Fundmerica spokesperson. "A contractor with steady deposits and a signed backlog is a good borrower whether or not a bank's model can see it. This data shows what happens when you underwrite the actual cash flow: nearly half of construction and manufacturing applicants get funded."The full Small Business Funding Report, including a complete industry breakdown and methodology, is freely available and citable at https://www.fundmerica.com/small-business-funding-report-2026/ About FundmericaFundmerica is a business financing marketplace that matches small business owners with funding options across 75+ lending sources — including working capital, lines of credit, equipment financing , SBA loans, and revenue-based funding — with a single application and a soft credit pull. Learn more at https://www.fundmerica.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.