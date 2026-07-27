TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 97 CLOSED North of Route 60 in Barry Co. Beginning Week of Aug. 3
Where: Missouri Route 97 between Barry County Farm Road 2000 and U.S. Route 60 north of Monett Regional Airport
When: Beginning Monday, August 3 for up to 45 days
What: Contractor crews continuing construction of roundabout at Route 97/Route 60 intersection
Traffic Impacts:
- No access for southbound Route 97 drivers to Route 60
- No access to northbound Route 97 from either direction of Route 60
- Northbound Route 97 drivers will have full access to Route 60
- Route 60 drivers will have full access to southbound Route 97
- Route 60 reduced to one lane in each direction
- Southbound Route 97 drivers will be directed along a signed detour using Missouri routes 97, 37 and U.S. Route 60
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
Details: This work is part of a project to make improvements at six (6) intersections along U.S. Route 60 between Newton County Route Y east of Seneca and Missouri Route 97 in Barry County near the Monett Regional Airport. More information can be found by going to the project website.
Project Information:
- Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction Co., Springfield
- Completion Date: December 1, 2026
- Total Cost: $9.7 million
For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.
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