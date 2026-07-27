TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 97 CLOSED North of Route 60 in Barry Co. Beginning Week of Aug. 3

Where: Missouri Route 97 between Barry County Farm Road 2000 and U.S. Route 60 north of Monett Regional Airport

When: Beginning Monday, August 3 for up to 45 days

What: Contractor crews continuing construction of roundabout at Route 97/Route 60 intersection

Traffic Impacts:

No access for southbound Route 97 drivers to Route 60

No access to northbound Route 97 from either direction of Route 60

Northbound Route 97 drivers will have full access to Route 60

Route 60 drivers will have full access to southbound Route 97

Route 60 reduced to one lane in each direction

Southbound Route 97 drivers will be directed along a signed detour using Missouri routes 97, 37 and U.S. Route 60

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

Details: This work is part of a project to make improvements at six (6) intersections along U.S. Route 60 between Newton County Route Y east of Seneca and Missouri Route 97 in Barry County near the Monett Regional Airport. More information can be found by going to the project website.

Project Information:

Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction Co., Springfield

Completion Date: December 1, 2026

Total Cost: $9.7 million

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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