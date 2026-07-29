Oracle VP Kay Malcolm Talks AI, Career Reinvention, and Building an Authentic Brand

Kay Malcolm, VP At Oracle, LinkedIn Top Voice for AI Take Up Space: Oracle VP Kay Malcolm's Playbook for AI, Career Growth, and Authentic Leadership

The “AI Work Bestie” creator opens up about Oracle Live Labs, LinkedIn Learning, and her mission to make AI approachable for everyone.

When I decided to take up space and be my full authentic self, that's when things started to change for me. When I became unapologetically Kay.” — Kay Malcolm

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kay Malcolm , Vice President of Product Management at Oracle and creator of the AI Work Bestie platform, was recently featured on Game Changer's Collective, the podcast hosted by Cassi Manner, CEO of Game Changer Marketing Solutions.The episode, “Take Up Space: Oracle VP Kay Malcolm's Playbook for AI, Career Growth, and Authentic Leadership,” traces Malcolm's path from a Department of Defense programmer to VP of Product Management at Oracle, and the creation of Oracle Live Labs , the hands-on training platform she built that has surpassed 45 million views and provisioned more than 200,000 free cloud environments for customers worldwide.Kay Malcolm, known online as AI Work Bestie, has built a following across LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok by demystifying AI for everyday people. She is a LinkedIn Learning instructor, a LinkedIn Top Voice, and a sought-after speaker who has recently presented at Carnegie Hall and the AI Engineer conference.In the episode, Malcolm covers:- Her path from electrical engineering to VP of Product Management at Oracle- The story behind Oracle Live Labs and how it became a 45-million-view platform- Why human judgment, not automation, is the key to working well with AI- Her approach to teaching AI to everyday people through her AI Work Bestie platform- Building a personal brand that stays true to who you are“AI is a really high-powered guessing machine,” Malcolm said. “Check your outputs and use your judgment. It's not a replacement for human judgment.”“When I decided to take up space and be my full authentic self, that's when things started to change for me,” Malcolm said. “When I became unapologetically Kay.”The full episode of Game Changer's Collective featuring Kay Malcolm is available now on Spotify Learn more about Kay Malcolm's work at https://kaymalcolm.com , explore Oracle Live Labs at https://livelabs.oracle.com , or follow her on Instagram and TikTok @iamkaymalcolm and on LinkedIn.About Kay MalcolmKay Malcolm is Vice President of Product Management at Oracle, where she leads outbound strategy for the Oracle AI database and created Oracle Live Labs. Known online as AI Work Bestie, she is a LinkedIn Learning instructor, LinkedIn Top Voice, and speaker dedicated to making AI approachable for everyday people.About Game Changer Marketing SolutionsGame Changer Marketing Solutions, led by CEO Cassi Manner, is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps entrepreneurs build personal brands and grow their businesses through social media strategy, content creation, and marketing services. Manner also hosts Game Changer's Collective, where trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries share the real stories behind their success, uncovering the lessons, struggles, and breakthroughs that define true innovation. Learn more at https://gamechangermarketingsolutions.com

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