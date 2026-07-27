Gita Sankano - Washington, DC based attorney

Washington, D.C.-based attorney Gita Sankano is sharing her prospective on the evolving role of real estate attorneys in community development.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More Than Transactions: The Expanding Role of Real Estate AttorneysThroughout my career in real estate law and affordable housing finance, I have seen the role of attorneys continue to evolve. Real estate attorneys are no longer simply focused on reviewing agreements, managing closings, or addressing legal requirements after decisions have already been made. Today, we play a much broader role in shaping projects that impact communities, create opportunities, and support long-term growth.Community development involves many moving parts. It requires collaboration among government agencies, developers, lenders, nonprofit organizations, investors, and residents. Attorneys are often positioned at the center of these conversations because we help bring together the legal, financial, and policy considerations that allow projects to move forward.For me, the most meaningful part of this work is understanding that every transaction represents something larger. Behind every housing development or community investment is an opportunity to improve lives and strengthen neighborhoods.Bridging Public Policy and Private InvestmentOne of the most important changes I have observed in real estate law is the growing connection between legal practice and public policy. Community development projects often depend on cooperation between government entities and private organizations.Attorneys help bridge the gap between these groups by understanding both the legal requirements and the broader objectives of a project. We help structure agreements that support public goals while creating opportunities for responsible private investment.This balance is especially important in affordable housing, where projects must meet community needs while also remaining financially sustainable. Attorneys help create frameworks that allow different partners to work together effectively.The Importance of Problem Solving and CommunicationCommunity development projects are rarely simple. They often involve competing priorities, changing regulations, and unexpected challenges. One of the most valuable skills an attorney can bring to these projects is the ability to solve problems and communicate clearly.Legal knowledge is essential, but successful attorneys also need to understand the perspectives of everyone involved. Developers may focus on construction and timelines. Public agencies may prioritize community goals and compliance. Financial partners may focus on risk and investment considerations.A strong attorney helps connect these perspectives and find solutions that allow projects to progress. Clear communication builds trust among stakeholders and helps create stronger partnerships.Throughout my career, I have learned that the best outcomes often come from listening carefully, asking the right questions, and working collaboratively.Helping Shape the Future of CommunitiesReal estate attorneys have an opportunity to influence the future of communities through the work we do every day. Whether we are helping finance affordable housing, supporting community redevelopment, or guiding complex property transactions, our work contributes to the places where people live and build their futures.Community development requires thoughtful planning and long-term vision. Attorneys can help make sure that projects are structured in a way that supports stability, accessibility, and growth.The decisions made during a real estate transaction can have an impact for decades. That responsibility is something I take seriously because housing and development are closely connected to economic opportunity, education, healthcare access, and overall quality of life.Looking AheadAs communities continue to face changing housing needs and economic challenges, the role of real estate attorneys will continue to expand. The future will require professionals who can combine legal knowledge with creativity, collaboration, and a commitment to meaningful outcomes.I believe the most effective attorneys are those who understand that their work extends beyond contracts and transactions. We are helping create the foundation for stronger communities and more inclusive opportunities.Real estate law is ultimately about people. Every agreement, financing structure, and development project has a human impact. By bringing together legal expertise, community awareness, and a commitment to partnership, real estate attorneys can help build a future where communities have the resources and support they need to thrive.

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