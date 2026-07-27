Unified command formed for Shingle Fire as blaze threatens 170 homes near Dayville

Unified command has been established to manage the Shingle Fire as it remains active and continues to threaten communities in Wheeler and Grant counties. The Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Incident Management Team joined existing wildland crews Sunday to coordinate the defense of approximately 170 homes.

Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday because of rapid fire growth and extreme behavior. Two structural task forces from Umatilla County and the South Coast are currently on the ground working with ranch personnel and wildland firefighters to protect structures in the Antone Ranch and Rattlesnake areas.

Firefighters made steady progress Sunday reinforcing containment lines along Cottonwood and Rattlesnake Creeks. In Dayville, engines are supporting dozer line construction in close coordination with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Today, crews will focus on line improvements and structure protection near Dayville.

Command of the incident will transfer to the Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 5 at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The new team will remain in unified command with the OSFM to ensure a cohesive response.

Evacuations and Closures: Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices are in effect for areas impacted by the fire. Dayville is currently under Level 1 and Level 2 status, while the area between the county line and Highway 26 is at Level 3. Highway 26 remains closed for public and firefighter safety; travelers should check TripCheck for the latest road conditions.

The Sheep Rock Unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument is under an emergency closure, with Level 2 and 3 evacuations issued for the surrounding area. Additionally, emergency fire closures have expanded across the Ochoco National Forest, restricting access to all lands, roads, and trails within the designated area.

Smoke and Air Quality: Smoke from the fire is expected to be visible in Prineville, Paulina, Dayville, and Mitchell. An Air Quality Advisory is in effect until noon Monday as smoke levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels. Residents can monitor current conditions at airnow.gov.

Safety: Fire officials remind the public that flying a drone near a wildfire is illegal. Unauthorized drone use will be reported to law enforcement and will result in the immediate grounding of all firefighting aircraft. For daily updates, the public can visit the Shingle Fire Facebook page.