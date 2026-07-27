Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs to Host 2026 Veteran Benefit Expo in Roseburg

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) will host its annual Veteran Benefit Expo, Oregon’s largest statewide veteran resource event, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Douglas Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.

Presented by the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the Veteran Benefit Expo brings together dozens of federal, state, county, Tribal, nonprofit, educational and community organizations to connect veterans, service members and their families with the benefits, services and opportunities they have earned through their service.

Scene from the 2025 Veteran Benefit Expo in Salem, Oregon.

Participating organizations, service providers and veteran benefit and resource experts will be on hand to provide information and direct assistance across a wide range of topics, including VA health care, disability claims, housing, employment, education, long-term care, mental health, recreation, emergency assistance and more. The event will also feature a dedicated Veterans Job Fair connecting attendees with employers and workforce development partners.

“Our Veteran Benefit Expo is designed to be the one-stop shop for all veteran-related benefits and services,” said Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “Whether someone recently left military service or served decades ago, we want every veteran and family member who walks through our doors to leave with awareness of veteran benefits they have earned, the resources available in their local communities, new opportunities and the knowledge that they are not alone.”

Scene from the 2025 Veteran Benefit Expo in Salem, Oregon.

The Expo is free and open to the public.

Since its launch in 2015, the Veteran Benefit Expo has grown into ODVA’s signature outreach event, traveling to communities across Oregon to improve access to earned benefits and local resources while helping strengthen connections between veterans and the organizations that serve them.

The Oregon Lottery returns as the Expo’s presenting partner. Since Oregon voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 96 in 2016, allocating 1.5% of net Lottery proceeds to veterans’ services in the state, Lottery funding has expanded programs and services that improve the lives of Oregon veterans and their families throughout the state.

Scene from the 2019 Veteran Benefit Expo in Pendleton, Oregon.

“Since voters directed a portion of our revenue to services for Oregon veterans, the Lottery has delivered more than $184 million,” noted Lottery Director Mike Wells. “Events like the Veteran Benefit Expo help connect veterans with the benefits they’ve earned, and we’re honored to play a role in promoting those important resources.”

Organizations interested in exhibiting at the Veteran Benefit Expo may register through Aug. 10. There is no cost to participate, though space is limited. Additional information about the event, including exhibitor registration and event details, is available at expo.oregondva.com.