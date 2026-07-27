Rowe Creek Complex containment reaches 35 percent as major fires merge

Containment on the Rowe Creek Complex has grown to 35 percent as of Monday morning, even as fire officials report that several major blazes have merged into one massive fire area. The complex is now estimated at 209,546 acres, though accurate final numbers are pending an infrared mapping flight.

The Crosswhite, Brewer, and Green Mountain fires have now officially merged. While firefighters faced a Red Flag Warning on Sunday, afternoon winds were lighter than expected, allowing crews to engage in a "direct attack" by building lines right along the fire’s edge.

The most significant fire activity continues along the southern portion of the complex. On Sunday, flames pushed toward Highway 26 and west toward the Brewer Fire area.

To protect travelers from heavy smoke and nearby flames, officials coordinated with the Oregon Department of Transportation to use pilot vehicles to escort traffic. North of the highway, Oregon State Fire Marshal structural task forces conducted strategic firing operations, intentionally burning fuel, to create a buffer between homes and the advancing fire. Overnight, crews successfully caught and lined a 20-acre spot fire that jumped to the south side of Highway 26.

Today, the primary goal is to keep the fire north of Highway 26 and strengthen the lines established during yesterday’s burnout operations.

Status of Other Fires

Crosswhite East: Now estimated at 191,942 acres and 25 percent containment. Crews are gridding the Painted Hills area to mop-up and are securing structures near Cougar Mountain.

Now estimated at 191,942 acres and 25 percent containment. Crews are gridding the Painted Hills area to mop-up and are securing structures near Cougar Mountain. Camel Hump Fire: Currently 6,614 acres and 37 percent contained . The fire saw no new growth overnight, and firefighters are focusing on mopping up along Highway 207.

Currently . The fire saw no new growth overnight, and firefighters are focusing on mopping up along Highway 207. Incident 594: This 298-acre fire remains at 0 percent containment, but crews have successfully completed a line around the entire perimeter.

Weather and Safety Firefighters are expecting more favorable conditions this week, with cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and lighter winds forecasted through the next several days.

Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices remain in effect for Wheeler and Wasco counties. Residents in Wasco County can monitor their specific zones through the Perimeter Maps dashboard. For real-time updates on road closures and pilot car operations, visit www.tripcheck.com.

Public land closures remain in place for the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument and all Bureau of Land Management lands along the John Day River from Service Creek to the Columbia River.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is active over the entire area. Officials emphasize that unauthorized drone flights are illegal; aerial firefighting must be suspended immediately if a drone is spotted in the area.