Pirate Chain Skips a Generation: ARRR Moves Directly to Ironwood

Direct upgrade path of Pirate Chain (ARRR) to Ironwood

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is bypassing Orchard entirely and building directly on Ironwood, Zcash's newest shielded pool, with a machine-checked formal verification.

Ironwood comes with formal verification, a machine-checked mathematical proof that verifies the soundness of the circuit design. This provides certainty against unknown counterfeiting bugs.” — Oswald, Engineering Team, Pirate Chain

NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pirate Chain (ARRR) is bypassing Orchard entirely and building directly on Ironwood, Zcash's newest shielded pool, and the first to ship alongside a machine-checked formal verification of its own circuit design. It's an unusual move in crypto: skip a full generation of privacy technology and launch on the version that's already had its hardest problems solved first.Built on the Most Verified Privacy Protocol AvailableIronwood replaces the aging trusted-setup model Pirate Chain (ARRR) has relied on since launch. Sapling, like most zk-SNARK systems of its era, required a one-time trusted setup ceremony: a security assumption the network has carried since 2018. Ironwood runs on the Halo2 proving system, which needs no trusted setup at all. That's not an upgrade to the old ceremony; it's the removal of that assumption entirely.Ironwood also introduces quantum-recoverability commitments (via ZIP 2005), positioning Pirate Chain's shielded pool against threats that don't exist yet, rather than the ones that already do.And unlike any previous Pirate Chain upgrade, Ironwood's circuit design is backed by formal verification: a machine-checked mathematical proof that the implementation matches its specification, line for line.One Hardfork, Two UpgradesPirate Chain (ARRR) will activate Ironwood and roll out a planned dPoW update in a single combined hardfork, one coordinated network upgrade instead of two separate disruptions. The engineering team is targeting activation in the coming months, with a specific date to follow as testing wraps up.Follow the BuildDevelopment is already underway. Updates on Ironwood integration, testnet milestones, and the hardfork date will be posted to the roadmap as they're confirmed. Join the conversation and get updates first in Pirate Chain's Discord. Read more in the blog post article: Pirate Chain Skips a Generation: ARRR Moves Directly to Ironwood About Pirate ChainPirate Chain (ARRR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on zk-SNARK technology, offering always-shielded transactions with no optional transparency. Launched in 2018, Pirate Chain is moving to Ironwood to become one of the only privacy coins running a fully trustless, formally verified shielded pool. For more information, visit piratechain.com

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