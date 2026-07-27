Red Wolf Beverage Consulting Announces Strategic Partnership with Ocean Spray® to Expand Off-Premise Mixer Presence

Red Wolf Beverages is a strategic growth consultancy serving beverage alcohol brands and adjacent consumer categories, including wine, spirits, RTDs, mixers, and non-alcoholic beverages.

This collaboration focuses on expanding off-premise sales with distributors and retailers to place Ocean Spray juices and mixers alongside premium spirits.

We look forward to leveraging our strategic approach and relationships to grow Ocean Spray's presence and pairing the ultimate cranberry mixer next to spirits on retail shelves.” — Chuck Hanebuth

HENDERSON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Wolf Beverage Consulting, a strategic growth consultancy ( www.redwlf.com ), is proud to announce a new strategic relationship with Ocean Spray, the farmer-owned cooperative that has defined cranberry for nearly a century. This collaboration focuses on expanding the market for off-premise sales, specifically growing relationships with distributors and retailers to strategically place Ocean Spray juices and mixers directly alongside premium spirits.Ocean Spray has been synonymous with mixing for generations and remains the preferred cranberry mixer behind bars and at home. As the originator of the "vodka cranberry," Ocean Spray is globally recognized for its consistent bold taste, vibrant color, and cocktail-ready flavor balance. By capitalizing on this heritage, Red Wolf aims to unlock new merchandising opportunities that drive durable commercial growth across beverage occasions."We’re excited to represent Ocean Spray, the iconic farmer-owned cranberry brand and originator of the classic Vodka Cran," said Chuck Hanebuth, CEO of Red Wolf. "With a century of heritage and unmatched mixing versatility, Ocean Spray continues to drive growth across beverage occasions. We look forward to leveraging our strategic approach and trusted market relationships to grow the brand’s presence, unlocking new opportunities by pairing the ultimate cranberry mixer next to spirits on retail shelves."With nearly 20 flavor blends, Ocean Spray is known among fans for creating a cranberry-forward fruit pairing for every taste bud, delivering the ideal balance of tartness and fruit flavor that elevates premium spirits without overpowering them. Red Wolf will work closely with retail partners to highlight Ocean Spray's positioning as the cranberry authority and original cranberry mixer.Red Wolf is a strategic growth consultancy serving beverage alcohol brands and adjacent consumer categories, including wine, spirits, RTDs, mixers, and related products. We help established and emerging brands shape smarter go-to-market strategies across distribution, retail, and digital commerce, informed by strategic research, data insights, operator experience, and trusted relationships across the market. Red Wolf brings clarity to expansion decisions and helps clients translate insight into durable commercial growth.About Ocean SprayIn 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold

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