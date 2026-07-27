Highway 6 construction between Outing and Remer starts Aug. 3 (July 27, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be starting construction on Highway 6 between Outing and Remer on August 3. Work includes resurfacing 17 miles of road, including shoulders and turn lanes, repairing drainage pipes and other road improvements.

The project will require a detour for through traffic on Highway 6 starting on Aug. 3 to allow replacement of 3 culvert pipes. The posted route is via Cty Rd 1 Emily, Co. Rd. 3 (Grove St.), Hwy 169 Waukenabo to Hwy 200 Hill City, back to Hwy 6 Remer. The current schedule for road work during the detour and replacing the culverts on Highway 6 is as follows:

Replace culvert near mile post 55, south of Remer from August 3-5.

Replace culvert near mile post 40, about 2 miles north of Outing from August 6-7

Replace culvert near mile post 39.5, about 1.5 miles north of Outing, August 10-12

Exact dates may change depending upon how long construction takes at each pipe location. Culvert work will take no longer than 12 calendar days total.

Motorists traveling along Highway 6 can expect flagging operations and a pilot car where repaving is occurring. Work will also occur at Cty Rd 7 to realign and improve access, but the intersection will remain open to traffic. Through traffic can follow the detour route to avoid traffic impacts. Paving is expected to last through late August.

View the project website for more information. Travelers can plan ahead and see updated road closures and traffic conditions at 511mn.org .

Work zone safety tips:

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

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