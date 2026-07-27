Highway 111 and Fort Road roundabout project north of Nicollet begins Aug. 3 (July 27, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. – Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 111 and Nicollet County Road 5 (Fort Road) north of Nicollet is expected to begin on Aug. 3, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The intersection will be closed during construction and traffic detoured to Nicollet County Roads 15, 3, 5, 13 and Highway 99.

The project includes constructing a single-lane roundabout at Highway 111 and Nicollet County Road 5 (Fort Road) north of Nicollet to improve safety, installing lighting and snow fence, and improved drainage.

The project is expected to be finished in late October. Schedules are subject to change depending upon weather and other unforeseeable circumstances.

Construction of a single-lane roundabout at Highway 15 and Fort Road in Klossner is expected to be completed in early August.

Project benefits, cost

Benefits of the project include improved traffic flow, lighting, drainage, and enhanced safety for motorists. Roundabouts cut fatal crashes by up to 90 percent, and injury crashes by roughly 75 percent. R & E Enterprise of Mankato, Inc. was awarded the roundabouts project with a bid of $6,210,896.85.

Funding for both roundabouts was awarded from the High Risk Rural Roads program to improve safety at rural highway intersections.

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Work zone safety reminders

Slow down when approaching every work zone.

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

Stay alert; watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

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