JUDICIAL CANDIDATES CANNOT CAMPAIGN LIKE OTHER CANDIDATES; WHAT VOTERS SHOULD KNOW

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With about three weeks until Florida’s primary election, voters will see circuit and county court races on the Aug. 18 ballot, including judicial contests in the Ninth Judicial Circuit, which covers Orange and Osceola counties.

Judicial races can be harder for voters to evaluate because trial court candidates are expected to remain impartial and cannot campaign the same way candidates in other races do. Instead of discussing positions on issues, candidates often focus on their background, experience, leadership style and approach to the courtroom.

“It is one of the more difficult elections for people to get informed,” said Aubrey Jewett, a political professor at the University of Central Florida.

Jewett said Florida voters had a chance more than 20 years ago to change the law on voting for judges. He said many voters still prefer electing judges rather than having them appointed by the governor.

“Despite the fact that it is difficult to get information, a majority of Floridians still really like that idea of electing judges rather having them be appointed by the governor,” Jewett said.

Events such as Hob Nobs across Central Florida give voters a chance to speak with judicial candidates directly. At a recent Hob Nob in Pine Hills, candidates running for Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Group 31 said voters should look closely at qualifications and public records.

“I think what is important is experience,” said Steve Kerestes, a candidate for Circuit 9 Judge Group 31. “You can look at that. You should be able to see that.” Kamilah Perry, also a candidate for Circuit 9 Judge Group 31, said voters should research candidates’ records and community involvement.

"Reputation is key,” Perry said. “I would look up every person running for judge and kind of see what they have been involved in.”

Perry said she believes judges should keep outside distractions out of the courtroom.

“People are just so uncertain, and they are growing distrustful of our institutions, so I think the courthouse is the last place noise should be,” Perry said. “You want judges who believe in the law and respect the law, and the only thing that matters in the courtroom is the facts of the case and the law applied to the case, and that’s it.”

Kerestes said judges must separate personal opinions from their work on the bench.

“You can have personal feelings, of course, but you have to set those aside as a judge and act appropriately according to the facts, the evidence of any particular case, the law that is applicable to those things,” Kerestes said. “Nobody should personally care what I think, because what difference does it make? I should be acting according to the law.”

Jewett recommends voters review candidate websites, search for previous cases or disciplinary actions and check whether local political parties or outside groups have made recommendations, even though judicial races are nonpartisan.

“The judges themselves can’t talk about party and things like that, but outside groups and parties and people, they have freedom of speech, so they are allowed to talk about stuff like that,” Jewett said.

Across Florida, more than 40 circuit and county court races are on the Aug. 18 ballot. Orange County voters can research who is on their ballot before heading to the polls here.