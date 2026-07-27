Kawaii Lab Games Brings Its Universe of Games to Gen Con 2026, Marking Extraordinary Growth in Less Than One Year

Kawaii Lab Games Collection 1-2-3-Monkey-Flip-Holiday-Editions

Kawaii Lab Games, the young family-owned company will showcase its games at Booth 566 at Gen Con, marking an extraordinary first year for an independent studio.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kawaii Lab Games announced its participation as an exhibitor at Gen Con 2026, the largest tabletop gaming convention in the United States and one of the most influential events in the global tabletop games industry. The company will be exhibiting at Booth 566, where it will showcase its complete catalog of card games along with upcoming releases to thousands of players, distributors, members of the media, and industry professionals.For a company that is only seven months old, exhibiting at Gen Con is an uncommon achievement. Every year, many companies spend two or even three years on a waiting list before securing a booth at the event. Kawaii Lab Games, however, secured its participation before completing its first year of operations, a milestone that reflects how quickly the company has established itself within the industry.This achievement adds to a series of milestones the company has reached since its founding. In January, Kawaii Lab Games entered the market with an unusual approach for an independent, family-owned studio: the simultaneous launch of six original card games, all developed entirely by its own team.The current catalog includes:* Carrot Boom!* Screaming Billy* Tic-Tac Twist* 1-2-3 Monkey Flip!* Cruising Duck Mystery* Battle MatchThe company's momentum continues. Two additional releases are already scheduled for this year: 1-2-3 Monkey Flip! Halloween Edition, launching in August, and 1-2-3 Monkey Flip! Christmas Special Edition, scheduled for October. By the end of 2026, Kawaii Lab Games will have a catalog of eight published games, with five additional titles currently in development and planned for release during the first quarter of 2027.Participating in Gen Con represents one of the most significant achievements in Kawaii Lab Games' history and another major milestone during its first year of operations. In just a few months, the company has participated in some of the industry's most important events, including Toy Fair New York, GAMA Expo, Origins Game Fair, and now Gen Con, a trajectory that typically takes many emerging companies several years to achieve.Behind this rapid growth is a remarkably small team. Kawaii Lab Games is a family-owned company made up of just three people, responsible for virtually every aspect of the company's creative and operational process. From game mechanics and illustrations to graphic design, visual identity, video production and editing, rulebook creation, and social media management, every project is conceived and developed entirely in-house.This approach has enabled the company to build a consistent and recognizable creative identity, where its kawaii aesthetic, memorable characters, and family-friendly experiences have become the brand's distinctive signature."Our goal was never to launch a single game and simply wait to see how it performed. From day one, we wanted to build a brand recognized for creating original, memorable family card games. Reaching Gen Con in less than a year is incredibly rewarding and, at the same time, motivates us to continue proving that a passionate, family-owned independent studio can succeed in this industry through creativity, dedication, and hard work," said Daniel López de Medrano Sr. , co-founder of Kawaii Lab Games.In just a few months, the studio has begun establishing an identity built on creativity, a 100% kawaii aesthetic, and fun games that invite children and adults alike to spend meaningful time together around the table.Beyond developing new titles, Kawaii Lab Games is committed to building a brand recognized for creating experiences that encourage togetherness, strengthen human connections, and demonstrate that card games remain a powerful way to bring families together, create lasting memories, and enjoy meaningful moments away from screens.Visitors attending Gen Con 2026 are invited to discover the world of Kawaii Lab Games at Booth 566, where the team will showcase its complete catalog, offer game demonstrations, and share the vision of a young family-owned company that, in less than a year, has earned a place at some of the tabletop gaming industry's most important events.For more information, visit Kawaii Lab Games' Storefront on Amazon.

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