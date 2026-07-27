Luceintra Health Launches CareCollaborate with Allied Behavioral Health as First Paid Customer

New platform addresses disconnected care-team workflows with shared visibility, clearer handoffs, and a foundation designed to scale

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Care teams often coordinate a patient's treatment across disconnected records, manual handoffs, and separate communication tools, making it difficult to see what has been completed, what comes next, and who owns the next action. Luceintra Health is excited to announce the commercial launch of CareCollaborate. We are also pleased to share that Allied Behavioral Health has gone live as its first paid customer.Collaborative Care Management (CoCM) is a team-based model that brings treating medical providers, behavioral health care managers, psychiatric consultants, and supporting teams together around shared information and defined workflows for follow-up and escalation. Coordinating that work requires a clear view of care activity across the team.CareCollaborate is designed to bring that work into a clearer, more controlled operating model. Information is designed to move with the patient, not around them, giving teams shared visibility across defined roles, coordinated handoffs, and longitudinal care activity. The solution is hosted within a HIPAA-compliant Microsoft Azure environment and provides a practical foundation organizations can implement responsibly and scale deliberately."For too long, care teams have had to work around fragmented communication just to stay aligned. We built CareCollaborate because the work should be clear to everyone responsible for the next step. Launching with Allied Behavioral Health as our first paid customer is meaningful commercial validation of the need for a more connected, practical way to coordinate care." Jay Baker, CEO of Luceintra Health.Ninety days after a successful implementation, Courtney Brock, LPC, Vice President of Medical Operations at Allied BHI pointed out that "collaborative care works best when everyone involved can communicate clearly and follow the same care plan." Reflecting on the newly implemented solution, she added that "CareCollaborate gives our teams a shared view of the patient's care activity, helping us coordinate next steps across providers while keeping the patient experience at the center. That practical connection between people, information, and workflow supports the team-based approach we use at Allied BHI."Interested in CoCM?Organizations operating or planning CoCM and integrated behavioral-health programs can request a CareCollaborate workflow-readiness session at https://www.carecollaboratesolutions.com/ to map current handoffs, governance needs, and implementation priorities.About Luceintra HealthLuceintra Health develops practical technology for healthcare interoperability, care coordination, and collaborative-care operations. CareCollaborate by Luceintra Health is designed to support the core operating workflows required for CoCM programs. Learn more at luceintrahealth.com.About HealthTrixssHealthTrixss is a healthcare intelligence and technology company that helps organizations transform complex healthcare data, workflows, and business requirements into practical, scalable solutions. The company provides expertise across product strategy, technical architecture, software engineering, workflow design, data integration, quality validation, and implementation.By combining healthcare domain knowledge with modern technology and applied intelligence, HealthTrixss helps health plans, providers, and healthcare innovators improve decision-making, strengthen operational performance, and accelerate the development of solutions that support better care and measurable outcomes. Learn more at HealthTrixss.com About Allied Behavioral HealthAllied BHI is a physician-led integrated behavioral health organization that helps medical practices bring mental health services into primary and specialty care through a collaborative care model. Its model brings together medical providers, patients, behavioral health specialists, psychiatric consultants, and registry-supported workflows to coordinate care. Learn more at alliedbhi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.