Join the Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative on the 4th Annual Bighorn River Blueway Community Float

LOVELL, Wyo. – July 22, 2026 – The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation's Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative will host the 4th annual Bighorn River Blueway Community Float on Aug. 1, 2026, bringing together local community members and outdoor enthusiasts.



Hosted by the Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (BBORC) in cooperation with the Bureau of Land Management, Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, and the City of Lovell, the float will highlight two new launch locations, Red Rim Meadows and Eagle Nest, located off the Crystal Creek Road near Lovell, Wyoming.



"Each year, this float gives us an opportunity to experience another section of the proposed Bighorn River Blueway Trail while showcasing the progress our partners have made together," said Amy Crawford, outdoor recreation coordinator for the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. "It's exciting to see the momentum this project has built over the past several years, and we're looking forward to introducing participants to these new access sites and another beautiful stretch of the river."



Interested participants should bring their own watercraft, such as kayaks, canoes, small rafts or inflatables, and all necessary equipment for a safe and enjoyable float. The approximately 8-mile float will take 3 hours, beginning at Red Rim Meadows and ending at the Eagle’s Nest access. Bring a life jacket, appropriate clothing for the weather, sunscreen, plenty of water, and snacks.



Participants can meet at Red Rim Meadows, off Crystal Creek Road across the river from Georgia Pacific, at 10 a.m., or at the Lovell Visitor Center at 8:30 a.m. All watercraft using Wyoming waters are required to display an Aquatic Invasive Species decal. Non-

motorized inflatable watercraft 10 feet or less in length, all solid and inflatable paddleboards regardless of length, and all devices defined as water sport toys are exempt from the decal requirement.



The Bighorn River Blueway Trail is a regional initiative led by the BBORC to establish a water trail along the Bighorn River. The proposed route would begin at the Wedding of the Waters south of Thermopolis, Wyoming, and extend to Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area near Lovell, Wyoming. From there, paddlers could continue to Yellowtail Dam in Fort Smith, Montana. The trail is envisioned to provide a diverse range of recreational opportunities, including wildlife viewing, fishing for more than a dozen game fish species, camping, and scenic paddling through Wyoming's changing landscapes. Planning efforts have been underway for the past five years, with significant progress recently made in mapping the proposed route.



Once completed, the BBORC plans to have formal maps created that outline the entire route and list important safety and access information, making it a recreational destination and opportunity that residents and visitors will enjoy.



Please note that the water levels are low this year and the float is subject to change. For all updates, please visit facebook.com/wyorec.



For more information regarding the Bighorn River Blueway Trail project or the upcoming float, please contact Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Amy Crawford via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call the Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center at (307) 548-5406.



You can also learn more about the BBORC by visiting wyooutdoorrecreation.wyo.gov.



Figures 1 & 2: Community members and outdoor enthusiasts enjoying the 3rd annual Bighorn River Blueway Community Float from Wedding of the Waters to Hot Springs State Park.

Contact: Amy Crawford, (307) 777-6925; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.