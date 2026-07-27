Annual Reservoir Drawdown at Glendo and Guernsey Begins Aug. 9

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – July 27, 2026 – Visitors planning to recreate at Glendo and Guernsey State Parks are advised that the Bureau of Reclamation will begin its annual lowering of Glendo and Guernsey reservoirs the week of Aug. 9. Due to ongoing drought conditions, this year's drawdown will occur approximately one month earlier than normal.



Glendo Reservoir has already been releasing more than 4,000 cubic feet per second for more than a week, and elevated outflows are expected to continue. As water levels decline throughout August, boating access and navigation at both reservoirs will become increasingly limited. Boaters are encouraged to remove watercraft early while boat ramps remain accessible and to use caution as changing water levels create evolving conditions.



To facilitate the lowering of Guernsey Reservoir, outflows from Glendo Reservoir will be reduced beginning August 9 and will decrease to low flow before the end of August. The Marina, Reno Cove, and Whiskey Gulch boat ramps are expected to remain usable, although navigation around the marina docks may become difficult as water levels recede.



At Guernsey Reservoir, rapidly declining water levels will affect boat launching and on-water recreation as the reservoir is lowered. Visitors should anticipate changing conditions and plan accordingly.



According to the Bureau of Reclamation, Glendo Reservoir levels are expected to gradually increase over the winter as the reservoir captures natural inflows and releases from Gray Reef Reservoir.



"While lower reservoir levels will temporarily affect boating opportunities, both Glendo and Guernsey State Parks offer great recreation experiences beyond the water," said Steve Horn, district manager for Wyoming State Parks. "We encourage visitors to explore the trails, campgrounds, historic sites, and other amenities that make these parks special while conditions change."



Visitors can continue to enjoy many of the recreational opportunities both parks have to offer, including camping, hiking, mountain biking, wildlife viewing, and scenic landscapes. Glendo State Park also features archery and off-highway vehicle trails, while Guernsey State Park offers a playground, museum, and some of the finest Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) architecture in the Rocky Mountain region.



Visitors with camping reservations who wish to modify their plans may do so online at reserve.wyoming.gov or by calling (877) 996-7275. Visitors are encouraged to contact the individual park directly with questions about current conditions before traveling.



For current and timely information on reservoir storage, inflow, outflow, percentage full, cubic feet per second (CFS), and more, visit the Bureau of Reclamation Wyoming Lakes and Reservoirs page at Bit.ly/WyoReservoirData.



Contacts:

Steve Horn, District Manager

Wyoming State Parks

(307) 370-0573 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Cassie Wells, Superintendent

Guernsey State Park

(307) 836-2334 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.