Admera Health Announces Flex Apex Grant in Partnership with 10x Genomics

Admera Health and 10x Genomics have partnered to offer industry research teams complimentary single-cell sequencing services using the new Flex Apex Kit.

This program gives industry researchers a way to generate real single-cell data on precious samples, so they can make the case for a larger program with results in hand, not just a hypothesis.” — Yun Zhao, CEO of Admera Health

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Admera Health, an advanced genomics and bioinformatics service provider, has partnered with 10x Genomics to launch a grant program offering industry research teams complimentary single-cell sequencing services using the new 10x Genomics Flex Apex Kit.

Single-cell gene expression profiling has become an essential tool for understanding cellular heterogeneity, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic response at the individual-cell level. The Flex Apex Kit extends this capability to fixed and FFPE samples, making it especially valuable for working with precious pre-clinical and clinical material that is central to drug discovery, translational research programs.

In support of industry-driven innovation, Admera Health is offering three prize tiers, all drawn from a single 96-reaction Flex Apex Kit, fully complimentary to winners. Each prize includes the complete end-to-end workflow: kit reagents, library preparation, and sequencing, at no cost to the winner. See more details here.

The program is open to researchers at biotech companies, biopharma companies, and pharmaceutical companies with an active project suited to single-cell fixed-sample analysis. A joint review committee from Admera Health and 10x Genomics will select winners based on research creativity, scientific impact, and innovation.

"Industry teams often have strong ideas worth testing but have limited internal capacity to explore them before they're funded as a formal project," said Yun Zhao, CEO of Admera Health. "This program gives biotech, biopharma, and pharma researchers a no-cost way to generate real single-cell data on precious fixed or FFPE samples, so they can make the case for a larger program with results in hand, not just a hypothesis."

Winners will be invited to present their results in a co-hosted webinar with Admera Health and 10x Genomics, open to all applicants and the broader research community.

All samples are processed at Admera Health's CLIA-certified, CLEP-certified, and CAP-accredited genomics facility, backed by dedicated scientific support throughout the project. As a Certified Service Provider for 10x Genomics platforms, Admera Health combines state-of-the-art single-cell, spatial, and sequencing technologies with integrated sample collection, processing, and bioinformatics services helping research teams generate high-confidence data to support discovery and downstream decision-making.

Researchers interested in applying can visit here and contact Admera Health team for more information.

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