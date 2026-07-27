Antonio Brandao (BCNET) Cybersecurity Leader, Entrepreneur, and Author Headlines Portfolio.YVR Issue #14

Issue #14 with Antonio Brandao | Kuna Photography Antonio Brandao | Kuna Photography Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher 2026

Antonio Brandao of BCNET leads Issue 14, alongside nine additional journey stories of BC founders and entrepreneurs shaping growth on the West Coast.

BCNET is building shared cybersecurity infrastructure that defends forty-four institutions at once, work that keeps classrooms open and research running across British Columbia.” — Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine has released its Summer 2026 edition, Volume 4, Issue 14, anchored by a ten-page cover feature on Antonio Brandao , Director of Cybersecurity Services at BCNET , the not-for-profit shared services consortium serving forty-four post-secondary institutions across British Columbia. A former Brazilian Army Lieutenant Colonel and cybersecurity architect, Brandao brings a rare combination of military discipline, advanced SANS and GIAC certifications, and international sport security experience, including roles at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games and the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, to his work defending Canadian research and education networks. In July 2026, he received the ISACA Community Leadership Award and launched his book, Unlock the Secrets of the Dark Web, at BSides Vancouver."Antonio and his team at BCNET are doing something rare in Canadian higher education: building shared cybersecurity infrastructure that defends forty-four institutions at once, work that keeps classrooms open and research running across British Columbia," said Helen Siwak, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Portfolio.YVR. "His story shows readers what entrepreneurship looks like inside an institutional mandate, where every threat stopped protects a community that could not defend itself alone."The Summer issue continues with Rebecca Bligh of Vote Vancouver, a two-term Vancouver City Councillor and former President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, whose candidacy for Mayor marks a first-of-profession milestone for the magazine. Andrea Jauck of Premier Group Real Estate Marketing details two decades building a boutique luxury real estate practice. Maggi Ho of Forward & Up Counselling and Meo Ho of Level Headed Salon & Wellness bring complementary stories of mental health and community-driven wellness in Vancouver. Wanting Qu of Wanting Music, the Chinese Canadian singer-songwriter behind the multi-platinum album Everything in the World, shares a personal account of resilience and reinvention. Jan van Vianen of van V Media continues the feature lineup with a story of queer-owned content creation built on more than a decade of editorial production. Kean Tan of NEXUSV Inc. closes out the issue with two decades of SMS marketing innovation through the MODI$club platform."We champion British Columbia founders internationally because as a founder, you should never limit where your next investor, partner, or opportunity should come from," Siwak added. "Every story we publish becomes part of a permanent, searchable, shareable record, discoverable by search engines, surfaced by AI tools, and read by audiences we may never meet ourselves."The issue also includes two QuickTake updates: Vancouver author Jess Singh, first featured in December 2025, returns with news of her first Canadian book festival appearance at Toronto's Word on the Street, and Drew Munro shares the launch of Demi, a food technology platform built to help prepared food operators manage costs and scale sustainably.ABOUT PORTFOLIO.YVR BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURS MAGAZINEPortfolio.YVR remains advertising free, built on a three-part Personal Bio, Business Bio, and interview format that allows each subject to tell a story in their own voice rather than through a traditional business profile. That editorial model is paired with a full-service, post-publishing distribution strategy, including curated newsletters, social media amplification, replica site placements, digital repurposing, and paid international press releases, extending every feature well beyond the digital newsstand. That combination is why founders and entrepreneurs across British Columbia continue to choose Portfolio.YVR for full-service marketing support alongside their business profile.ABOUT ECOLUXLUV COMMUNICATIONS & MARKETING INC.EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. is a Vancouver-based independent media and publishing company founded by Helen Siwak. The firm specializes in editorial development, brand storytelling, media brokering, digital distribution strategy, and hybrid digital magazine production. Through its flagship titles, Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine and Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine, ELL Comms delivers narrative-driven content to engaged audiences across Canada and international markets, surpassing five million combined reads in 2025. ELL Comms additionally operates a media brokering division connecting brands and publishers with strategic placement opportunities across print and digital platforms, including a national content partnership with Retail-Insider.com. Both flagship titles licence content to news agencies in Korea and Asia, extending their reach across international markets while maintaining a refined West Coast editorial voice.

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