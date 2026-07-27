California secures federal assistance to support response to Dove Fire in Tuolumne County

California is working side-by-side with our local and state partners to protect communities threatened by the Dove Fire. Securing this assistance helps ensure firefighters have the resources they need to respond aggressively, protect lives and property, and support impacted communities as evacuation efforts continue. Governor Gavin Newsom

The fast-moving Dove Fire ignited on July 26, 2026, just after 2:30 PM near Highway 108 and Stockton Street in Tuolumne County. More than 223 acres have burned, threatening several communities, including the towns of Sonora and Jefferson — forcing the evacuation of more than 600 homes and putting an additional 1,400 under evacuation warnings.

“The Fire Management Assistance Grant is an important tool that helps ensure local and state agencies responding to fast-moving wildfires have the resources needed to keep communities safe,” said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “Cal OES remains in close coordination with local emergency managers in Tuolumne County and CALFIRE to support response operations and help ensure communities receive the resources they need throughout this incident.

How the grant works

The FMAG, which is provided through FEMA on a cost-share basis, will assist local, state, and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

Get prepared, stay ready

Residents are urged to stay vigilant during this heightened heat and fire weather period. Californians are reminded to: