Entrepreneur Launches SCALE to Support Home Service Leaders

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Rocket Group Founder Victor Rancour launches program to help home service contractors accelerate growth

This is not a theory. Every strategy and system we deliver comes from years of scaling home service businesses at every level.” — Victor Rancour, CEO of SCALE and Rocket Group

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home service industry leader, Rocket Group, announces the launch of SCALE, a personalized coaching service that builds contractors into leaders through proven strategies aimed at driving growth. Led by entrepreneur Victor Rancour, SCALE includes private and group coaching and a business development platform custom-designed for contractors in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and all residential services.SCALE works with home service business owners across six core areas: leadership, sales, operations, marketing, finance, and enterprise value. The platform combines private and group coaching with a business development curriculum tailored to help contractors build stronger teams, improve operational efficiency, and position their companies for long-term growth."I have spent my career learning what it takes to build a home service company that generates real wealth, and I built SCALE to give every contractor a direct path to doing the same," said Victor Rancour, CEO, SCALE and Rocket Group. "This is not a theory. Every strategy and system we deliver comes from years of scaling home service businesses at every level."As the newest member of the leadership team, Shawn Pollard joins SCALE as Chief Operating Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience building and scaling high-growth organizations across multiple industries. In addition, Michelle Rancour will educate contractors on financial strategy and profit clarity, and Mike Mueller will guide them to optimize operations, technician development, and call-by-call coaching, forming a team that covers every critical dimension of business growth"SCALE brings together the systems, the strategy, and the expertise that home service owners need to build with confidence," said Shawn Pollard, COO of SCALE. "What we deliver for our clients will change how they think about growth and what their businesses are capable of achieving."SCALE represents the natural evolution of Profit Rocket, the home service coaching platform Victor Rancour launched in 2020. Since then, the home service industry has grown significantly more competitive and contractor needs have shifted toward more comprehensive, personalized strategies for growth. SCALE answers that shift with an expanded leadership team, broader coaching services, and a business development platform built for today's market, with all existing Profit Rocket clients transitioning seamlessly to the new platform.For more information, visit www.letsscalefast.com

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