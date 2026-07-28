Bonmente Launches Specialized Women's Mental Health Program to Address Hormonal and Life-Stage Psychiatric Needs

Hormones that impact menstruation also impact chemicals in the brain, causing a host of evolving symptoms that seriously impact quality of life for women. Bonmente is a physician-owned company providing comprehensive psychiatry and mental health care services throughout Arizona.

New program provides expert psychiatric care for PMDD, perinatal mental health, perimenopause, menopause, postpartum OCD, and other conditions unique to women.

Women's mental health deserves dedicated attention because so many psychiatric symptoms are influenced by hormonal changes and life experiences unique to women.” — Carmela Zaragoza, PMHNP-BC

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonmente, a leading provider of outpatient telepsychiatry and mental health services, announces the launch of its specialized Women's Mental Health Program, expanding access to psychiatric care designed specifically for the unique biological, hormonal, and life-stage experiences that affect women's mental health.

The program brings together clinicians with specialized training and experience in women's psychiatric care, offering personalized evaluation, medication management, and collaborative treatment for conditions that are often underrecognized or misdiagnosed.

While anxiety and depression affect people of every gender, women experience distinct mental health challenges during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, perimenopause, and menopause. Fluctuating hormone levels can influence mood, sleep, concentration, memory, executive function, emotional regulation, energy levels, and anxiety, but these symptoms are often mistaken for normal aging or overlooked entirely. The approach to treatment for this population requires consideration of both psychiatric and reproductive health.

Bonmente's Women's Mental Health Program provides care for a broad range of conditions, including:

- Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

- Perimenopausal and menopausal mood changes

- Peripartum and postpartum depression

- Peripartum and postpartum anxiety

- Postpartum obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)

- Pregnancy-related anxiety disorders

- Depression and anxiety associated with infertility or pregnancy loss

- Menstrual cycle-related mood disorders

- Generalized anxiety disorder, depression, ADHD, OCD, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and other psychiatric conditions as they present during major hormonal transitions

The program emphasizes individualized treatment plans that recognize how hormonal changes, sleep disruption, caregiving responsibilities, and major life transitions can interact to affect emotional well-being.

"Women's mental health deserves dedicated attention because so many psychiatric symptoms are influenced by hormonal changes and life experiences unique to women," said Carmela Zaragoza, PMHNP-BC, a women's mental health specialist at Bonmente. "Too many women spend years believing that what they're experiencing is simply something they have to live with. The reality is that effective, evidence-based treatments exist, and the first step is recognizing that these symptoms are real, common, and treatable."

Research continues to demonstrate the need for specialized care. According to the World Health Organization, nearly one in five women experience a mental health condition during pregnancy or within the first year after childbirth. Separately, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), a severe, hormone-related mood disorder that goes well beyond typical premenstrual symptoms, is estimated to affect approximately 3-8 percent of women of reproductive age. During the menopausal transition, women are also at increased risk for depression, anxiety, sleep disturbances, and cognitive changes that can significantly impact quality of life.

Bonmente's clinicians work closely with patients to develop comprehensive treatment plans that may include psychiatric medication management, lifestyle recommendations, psychotherapy, and coordination with obstetricians, gynecologists, primary care physicians, fertility specialists, and other members of a patient's healthcare team.

"Women's mental health is about much more than hormones alone," said Lisa Chan, PA-C, CAQ - Psych, who provides psychiatric care for women across multiple stages of life. "Every patient's experience is shaped by the interaction of biology, relationships, family responsibilities, work, culture, and personal history. Our goal is to understand the whole person so treatment reflects their unique needs, not just a diagnosis."

The program also recognizes that many women postpone seeking treatment while caring for others. Symptoms such as persistent sadness, intrusive thoughts, panic attacks, irritability, emotional numbness, excessive worry, or overwhelming guilt are frequently dismissed as normal parts of motherhood, aging, or stress, delaying access to appropriate care.

Bonmente encourages women experiencing these symptoms to seek evaluation early, as prompt treatment can improve both mental health outcomes and overall quality of life.

"Seeking mental health treatment should be viewed with the same importance as seeking care for any other medical condition," said Claudette Banda, PMHNP-BC and a Menopause Society Certified Provider with advanced expertise in perimenopause care. "Whether someone is navigating postpartum depression, PMDD, or the emotional changes that can accompany perimenopause and menopause, compassionate psychiatric care can help patients regain stability, confidence, and hope. No one should feel they have to struggle in silence."

Through secure telepsychiatry appointments, Bonmente makes specialized women's mental health services available to patients from the comfort and privacy of home. The practice accepts most major insurance plans and offers same-week appointments with board-certified psychiatrists, specialized physician assistants, experienced psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed therapists.

The Women's Mental Health Program reflects Bonmente's ongoing commitment to expanding access to specialized psychiatric care that recognizes the diverse experiences and needs of every patient.

"At Bonmente, we've always believed that effective psychiatric care begins with understanding the individual sitting in front of you, not simply establishing a diagnosis and treating symptoms," said Mottsin Thomas, MD, founder and medical director of Bonmente. "Hormonal transitions, reproductive experiences, and life stages can profoundly influence emotional well-being, and our Women's Mental Health Program recognizes these unique differences while ensuring every patient receives compassionate, evidence-based care tailored to her personal history, symptoms, and goals."

About Bonmente

Bonmente is a leading telepsychiatry practice dedicated to making high-quality mental health care accessible, personalized, and convenient. Founded in Long Beach, Calif., in 2020, Bonmente has rapidly expanded to serve patients throughout California, Florida, Washington, and Arizona. The practice provides evaluation, medication management, and treatment for anxiety, depression, ADHD, OCD, PTSD, bipolar disorder, women's mental health conditions, and many other mental health conditions through a diverse team of experienced mental health professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.