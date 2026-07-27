NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING AMENDMENTS TO THE COUNTY BUDGET



Commission | Posted 07-27-2026 Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on August 4, 2026, 10:00 a.m., in the Weber County Commission Chambers, 2380 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT, regarding amendments to the operating and capital budgets of Weber County for the 2026 calendar year.

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