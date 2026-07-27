West Virginia Military Signing Week: NTAG Ohio River Valley Future Sailor Earns Signing Bonus with Nuclear Propulsion Program

During the last week of April, dozens of high school seniors across West Virginia are sworn into various branches of the armed forces, emulating college signing day ceremonies.

Point Pleasant High School in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, hosted its first Military Signing Week on April 28, with hopes of making it an annual event.

Sponsored by members of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary with American Legion Post 23, the event showcased seven high school seniors who swore into the military, representing the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and Army National Guard.

“I remember going to an air show in Columbus, Ohio, and seeing the Navy Blue Angels perform,” future sailor Andrew Whittington said. “I knew then I wanted to join the Navy.”

Naval aviation would not be the career path for Whittington, who instead chose a path leading to nuclear engineering.

“I was initially disappointed that aviation was unavailable,” Whittington said. “But the chance to go into the nuclear propulsion program is an amazing opportunity, and I’m looking forward to it and serving my country.”

Travis Willard, a retired U.S. Army cavalry officer and the guest speaker for the event, said the signing day ceremony marked an important milestone for the seniors who chose to serve—not because of the paperwork, but because of what those signatures represent.

“Today isn’t just about where you’re going,” Willard said. “It’s about what you’re choosing to stand for. Each of you has made a decision that sets you apart. At a time in life when more people are asking, ‘What’s in it for me?’ you’ve asked a different question: ‘What can I give?’”

Willard also shared words of encouragement with the students and addressed the audience of classmates, family members, veterans and military personnel, noting that Point Pleasant produces individuals who show up, work hard and do not back down from challenges.

Cmdr. Phil Richter, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley, said he is proud of Whittington for representing Team Navy at Point Pleasant High School.

“Whittington is just one of hundreds of young men and women who will soon graduate from high school and head to boot camp to become the future of our Navy,” Richter said.

Whittington is enlisting in the Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion Program and will ship to boot camp in July.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley recruits high-quality applicants for the U.S. Navy throughout Ohio, Kentucky, southern West Virginia and southern Indiana, covering more than 110,000 square miles.