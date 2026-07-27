FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Department of War Announces Core Integration Contract Award for the War Data Platform

WASHINGTON, D.C. — July 27, 2026— The General Services Administration Capability Accelerator (GSA CAP-X) team, acting as the assisted acquisition partner for the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office announced the award of the War Data Platform core integration contract to Accenture Federal Services.

This highly competitive contract action represents a tremendous success for the Department, successfully driving down overall costs while securing the most innovative technical approaches, products, and solutions available in the industry.

The WDP core contract utilizes a commercial and non-commercial hybrid acquisition approach. This strategy recognizes that the WDP must seamlessly support commercial data products and best-of-breed commercial applications while integrating over 1,500 distinct data sources. It also requires specialized configuration of government systems to ensure secure and efficient deployment.

Under the terms of the award, Accenture Federal Services will support critical WDP data operations, the integration of infrastructure and platform tools, robust cybersecurity measures, and comprehensive service desk capabilities. A primary focus of the vendor's mandate is to ensure seamless interoperability across all ecosystem components. This unified approach is designed to directly support the warfighter by delivering a decisive decision advantage on the battlefield.

To execute this strategy efficiently, GSA leveraged the Alliant II contract vehicle following comprehensive market research. This ensured the Department had access to pre-qualified vendors with proven IT integration expertise. The initial task order is strictly focused on delivering high-impact, measurable mission outcomes that maximize the benefits of commercial pricing.

About the War Data Platform: WDP expands the legacy (Advana) Department of War core data integration layer to provide standardized, high-quality data essential for accelerating decision advantage for the warfighter and powers agentic AI applications across the DoW. WDP partners with 55+ DoW organizations and powers DoW users, systems and agents by providing data products and analytics using over 700+ data sources from across the Department. In direct support of the Artificial Intelligence Strategy for the Department of War, the War Data Platform is one of DoW’s most vital data platforms for AI exploitation and mission advantage.