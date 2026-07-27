LANG REALTY'S PORT ST. LUCIE OFFICE NAMED BEST REALTOR IN PORT ST. LUCIE MAGAZINE'S 'BEST OF PSL' AWARDS

Lang Realty's Port St. Lucie office was named Best Realtor in Port St. Lucie Magazine's 2026 "Best of PSL" awards.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty is proud to announce that its Port St. Lucie office has been named Best Realtor in Port St. Lucie Magazine's 2026 “Best of PSL” awards, a community-driven contest in which local residents nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, restaurants, and services across a wide range of categories.

Each spring, Port St. Lucie residents cast daily votes across categories such as Best Real Estate, Best Restaurant, and Best Healthcare Provider, with voting concluding in mid-June. Winners are then revealed during the summer months, making the “Best of PSL” awards one of the most anticipated community recognitions of the year — and one determined entirely by the people who live and work in Port St. Lucie.

“Being voted ‘Best Realtor’ by the very community we serve means everything to our team,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “This recognition belongs to every agent who shows up for their clients every day.”

Lang Realty's Port St. Lucie office has built its reputation on personalized service, deep local market knowledge, and a commitment to helping buyers and sellers navigate one of Florida's fastest-growing communities. This latest honor adds to the office's growing recognition within the Treasure Coast real estate market.

About Lang Realty

Since its founding in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a three-agent boutique into one of South Florida’s most respected independent real estate firms. With approximately 300 agents and offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty sets the standard for service, integrity, and community engagement. Through its Lang Cares initiative, the company supports local nonprofits through volunteerism, donations, and advocacy across Palm Beach and Broward counties. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com or call 561-989-0100.



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