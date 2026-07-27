Seventy Years of Gallotti&Radice, Celebrated in Canada at Maison Territo

Maison Territo - Montreal Mirage glass coffee table by Galloti&Radice

Seventy years of Italian artistry in glass and crystal, a legacy now celebrated in Canada, where the house comes to life at Maison Territo in Montreal.

Gallotti&Radice has long held a special place in our showroom, and seventy years of Italian craftsmanship is a milestone worth celebrating.” — Liv Siv Ing

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy years after two young artisans in the hills of Como began shaping glass by hand, their name has become one of the most recognizable signatures in Italian design. In 2026, Gallotti&Radice marks its 70th anniversary, a milestone Canadian design enthusiasts can share at Maison Territo in Montreal.

Founded in 1956 by Pierangelo Gallotti and Luigi Radice in Cermenate, in the province of Como, the company began as a small studio producing lighting, mirrors and furnishings entirely by hand. From those workshop beginnings grew a singular obsession: glass. Gallotti&Radice became the first company in Italy, from the early 1970s onward, to champion glass as a material worthy of fine furniture, treating it, in the house’s own words, “with sincere respect and careful handling, with authentic poetry and with intense discipline.”

That conviction produced milestones that still define the brand. In 1971, architect Luigi Massoni designed Adam, described by the company as the first table created entirely from light, transparent glass, an unexpected success that announced a new language for the material. Decades later, the same hands-on ethos endures: every piece is designed, transformed and produced entirely in Italy, using glass, aluminum and steel that are fully recyclable. Water-jet cutting and industrial tempering sit alongside the handwork of master craftspeople, so that a standardized collection and a bespoke commission receive the same care.

What sets the house apart is a refusal to let craft give way to speed. Glass is unforgiving: a single miscut or careless edge cannot be undone. So each surface is cut, ground, tempered and polished with a patience that has changed little in seven decades, and the most demanding commissions are still finished by hand. It is this discipline, the willingness to work slowly with a material that permits no shortcuts, that gives every Gallotti&Radice piece its clarity of line and its almost weightless presence in a room.

Seventy years is not only a number for Gallotti&Radice; it is a commemoration of work, of a craft passed between generations and refined, piece by piece, in the same corner of northern Italy where it began. The anniversary finds the house at the height of its international reach, with showrooms from Paris to Miami and a home for Canadian admirers of the house at Maison Territo in Montreal.

“Gallotti&Radice has long held a special place in our showroom, and seventy years of Italian craftsmanship is a milestone worth celebrating. This is a house that turned glass into an art form and never stopped refining it. We’re proud that our clients in Canada can experience that heritage first-hand at Maison Territo, especially in this anniversary year.” — Liv Siv Ing, Cofounder of Maison Territo

This anniversary is an invitation as much as a milestone: a chance to stand before the material Gallotti&Radice made its own, and to understand first-hand why the house has endured for seven decades. It is a story inseparable from the history of modern Italian furniture itself. For a brand built on patience, on the slow mastery of an unforgiving material, seventy years is both a landmark and a beginning. In Canada, that legacy can be experienced at Maison Territo in Montreal.

About Gallotti&Radice

Founded in 1956 in Cermenate (Como), Italy, Gallotti&Radice was born of a singular passion for glass. It was among the first in Italy to elevate glass into fine furniture, mastering a material at once fragile and strong, transparent and enduring, light and timeless. Guided by principles of transparency, simplicity and elegance, the company designs and manufactures entirely in Italy, uniting advanced technology with the knowledge of expert hands to create sophisticated, timeless living solutions across furniture, lighting and accessories.

About Maison Territo

Maison Territo is a luxury destination in Montreal’s Royalmount district. It presents curated settings from international houses and partners with more than 100 brands to support residential and hospitality projects. Its approach is rooted in craftsmanship, design heritage and contemporary luxury living.

Visit maisonterrito.ca/en or explore our media kit and photo gallery here.

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