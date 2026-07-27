WATCH: Brown Blasts Sununu for Cashing in, Making Millions, and Lying About Doha Trip

BROWN: Now, John [Sununu], respectfully, when he lost, he went and worked for the very same banks that he bailed out. Barclays, Lloyd’s of London, you know. He left with $850,000 of wealth. He’s worth $36,000,000 now. Was an advisor on the World Economic Forum, and, you know, respectfully, I don’t think that has any place with our New Hampshire, how we do things in New Hampshire.



Now, John [Sununu], respectfully, when he lost, he went and worked for the very same banks that he bailed out. Barclays, Lloyd’s of London, you know. He left with $850,000 of wealth. He’s worth $36,000,000 now. Was an advisor on the World Economic Forum, and, you know, respectfully, I don’t think that has any place with our New Hampshire, how we do things in New Hampshire. [...]



BROWN: Like, for example, why did he lie saying he wasn't in Doha? You know, when he was asked point blank, "Have you ever been to Doha?” “No.” Well, you know, he was, and he lied, and he had plenty of time to correct the record.



Like, for example, why did he lie saying he wasn't in Doha? You know, when he was asked point blank, "Have you ever been to Doha?” “No.” Well, you know, he was, and he lied, and he had plenty of time to correct the record. [...]



BROWN: So, what is, what else is he lying about? Why isn't he showing up? Because he doesn't want to be asked these tough questions.



So, what is, what else is he lying about? Why isn't he showing up? Because he doesn't want to be asked these tough questions. [...]



BROWN: It's, it's unbelievable. I mean, you look at John. I mean, John cashed in after he left, and you know, made millions and millions of dollars working for the banks and the World Economic Forum and Boston Scientific and all these. Which is fine, but you know, don't bail these people out and then, you know, go and work for them. I think that's inappropriate.