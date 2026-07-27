Vu-Flow Introduces Updated Click-It™ Valve Locator with Faster Clicking Action and Retail-Ready Packaging

10x Faster Clicking. Easier to Hear. Faster to Find.

Redesigned circuit delivers 10x faster clicking action for easier valve location, paired with new retail-ready packaging for distributors.

BROOKSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Vu-Flow has announced the release of an updated Click-It™ Valve Locator , featuring a redesigned internal circuit that delivers significantly faster clicking action for easier valve location, along with new retail-ready packaging designed to better serve irrigation distributors and contractors.For years, the Click-It™ has provided irrigation service professionals with a simple, cost-effective way to locate buried solenoid valves without expensive wire and valve locating equipment. By connecting directly to an irrigation controller, the device causes the selected valve solenoid to rapidly click, allowing technicians to quickly locate valve boxes by sound. The latest version builds on that proven design with meaningful performance improvements while preserving the straightforward operation contractors already know and trust. "When you're troubleshooting an irrigation system, every minute counts," said Neal White, CEO of Vu-Flow. "We updated the Click-It to make locating valves faster and easier while giving distributors packaging that clearly communicates its value right on the shelf. It's a proven contractor tool that simply performs better than ever."The redesigned Click-It™ features a new internal circuit that produces approximately 10 times faster clicking action than previous versions, making the sound easier for technicians to hear while locating valves in the field. Vu-Flow has also introduced a completely redesigned retail hang package that improves product visibility in distributor showrooms and irrigation supply houses. The updated packaging highlights the Click-ItTM's core benefits, provides simplified setup guidance, and includes a QR code linking to a product demonstration. Designed specifically for merchandising in retail product bays, the new packaging helps distributors communicate the Click-It™'s value quickly—making it easier for contractors to understand the product and easier for distributors to sell.Key Features● Approximately 10× faster clicking action than previous Click-It™ models● Makes valve location a one-person job● Simple connection at the irrigation controller● Compact, water-resistant construction● New retail-ready hang packaging optimized for distributor merchandisingWhether diagnosing a damaged irrigation zone, locating buried valves on unfamiliar systems, or performing routine service work, the Click-It™ remains an affordable, practical alternative to expensive locating equipment—helping technicians spend less time searching and more time solving problems. The updated Click-It™ Valve Locator is now available through authorized Vu-Flow distributors.For more information, visit www.vuflow.com or call 1-800-833-5171.About Vu-FlowFor more than four decades, Vu-Flow has designed and manufactured innovative filtration and irrigation products trusted by contractors, distributors, and water system professionals throughout North America. From industry-leading spin-down sediment filters to specialized irrigation accessories, Vu-Flow products are engineered to deliver dependable performance, practical innovation, and long-term value in demanding field applications.Media Contact:Neal White, President & CEO, Rusco / Vu-Flownwhite@rusco.comTheresa Miller, General Manager, Rusco / Vu-Flowtheresa@rusco.com

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