Les Oberg Appointed as Microboard’s Director of Program Management & PMO

Les Oberg, Director of Program Management & PMO

SEYMOUR, CT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Les Oberg has been appointed Microboard’s new Director of Program Management and PMO. In this role, he leads the Program Management team and is responsible for establishing a formal, scalable PMO that supports the company’s strategic growth.He brings extensive experience managing complex, high-priority programs for the Department of Defense and allied nations across the intelligence, space, and national security domains. Throughout his career, Les has delivered mission-critical results through rigorous program governance, cross-functional leadership, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence.Prior to joining Microboard, Les completed a distinguished 30-year career in the United States Air Force as an intelligence officer. He commanded at both the Squadron and Group levels and held key positions within Combatant Commands, the Joint Staff, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. His assignments spanned four continents and supported a wide range of defense and national security initiatives. Les concluded his Air Force service at Yale University, where he led the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program and co-taught national security courses at the Jackson School of Global Affairs.Les holds a Bachelor of Science in International Studies from Virginia Tech and three Master’s degrees, including a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the Eisenhower School.

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