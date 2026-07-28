Pythian CTO Paul Lewis Featured in CIOReview on Why AI Adoption Is the Metric That Matters

Article highlights the shift from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide workflow transformation

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pythian, a leading data, analytics, and AI services company, today announced that Chief Technology Officer Paul Lewis has been featured in CIOReview with the article, " Why AI Adoption Is the Metric That Matters ." The article explores why enterprise AI success is increasingly defined not by the number of models deployed, but by how deeply AI becomes embedded in everyday business operations.As organizations continue investing in AI, many executives are discovering that technology alone does not create competitive advantage. The next phase of enterprise AI is centered on adoption -redesigning workflows, integrating AI into core business processes, and enabling employees to use AI as part of their daily work."The organizations creating the greatest business value aren't those running the most AI pilots," said Paul Lewis, Chief Technology Officer at Pythian. "They're the ones embedding AI into everyday workflows and building AI operating models around them to ensure AI consistently delivers business results."The article reflects Pythian's approach to enterprise AI consulting, helping organizations move beyond proofs of concept to operational AI that delivers measurable business outcomes. Rather than leading with technology, Pythian helps organizations identify high-value business opportunities, modernize data foundations, integrate AI into enterprise systems, and drive adoption across the enterprise.As a Premier Google Cloud Partner and leader in Google AI consultancy , Pythian helps enterprises accelerate AI initiatives using Google Cloud technologies while building the organizational capabilities needed to achieve long-term AI adoption.About PythianPythian is a leading global data and AI consultancy with nearly three decades of experience. We specialize in modernizing and managing enterprise data estates, empowering businesses to accelerate, deploy, and support AI solutions in production environments. Working closely with Google Cloud, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other technology partners, Pythian combines technical expertise with a pragmatic, results focused approach. Learn more at www.pythian.com

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