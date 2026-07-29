Element San Diego Mission Valley is Now Open, Offering a Modern and Balanced Hotel Experience

Element San Diego's Inviting Outdoor Pool The Lobby at the Element San Diego Mission Valley The Element San Diego Ballroom Outdoor Patio

San Diego’s newest hotel offering is now open, delivering a stylish and eco-conscious experience designed for modern travelers

Element San Diego Mission Valley enhances Mission Valley’s hotel offerings with a modern and eco-conscious approach that caters to business and leisure travelers alike.” — Josef Eberhardt, Complex General Manager

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego’s newest hotel offering, Element San Diego Mission Valley, is now open, delivering a stylish and eco-conscious experience designed for modern travelers visiting the area for business or pleasure. Developed by Miami-based Driftwood Capital and managed by North Palm Beach-based Driftwood Hospitality Management, Element San Diego Mission Valley features 148 rooms and suites and 10,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space, offering the brand’s philosophy of balanced travel that seamlessly blends work, wellness and adventure to the heart of San Diego’s bustling Mission Valley neighborhood. Situated alongside the Marriott San Diego Mission Valley, the dual-hotel complex also offers planners the flexibility of up to 500 rooms on peak and more than 40,000 square feet of versatile indoor and unique outdoor meeting and event space.

“Element San Diego Mission Valley enhances Mission Valley’s hotel offerings with a modern and eco-conscious approach that caters to business and leisure travelers alike,” said Josef Eberhardt, Complex General Manager. “We are proud to deliver a new destination hotel that we believe delivers a well-rounded guest experience that will serve as a new social and business hub for Mission Valley.”

The new hotel offers 10,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, connected by a wall of folding Nano doors that open to seamlessly blend the meeting room with the adjacent outdoor terrace, creating a versatile setting for meetings, events, and social gatherings. A complimentary Motion fitness center encourages guests to relax or recharge between meetings or sightseeing outings.

“Our team is proud to see the evolution of the Element Mission Valley from concept to reality. This development reflects San Diego’s natural charm while serving the regional demand for high-quality business and leisure accommodations,” said Carlos Rodriguez Jr., CEO of Driftwood Capital. “This is truly an exciting milestone for our team and our partners, adding to Driftwood’s longstanding capabilities in both areas of investment and development.”

Element San Diego Mission Valley offers an array of dining options including Element Lobby Bar and a complimentary Rise breakfast that includes a chef’s station and will also feature a range of healthy options. Additionally, guests have easy access to The DEN, which is located just steps away in the adjacent Marriott San Diego Mission Valley.

“From the moment guests arrive, our focus is on creating a welcoming, intuitive experience that feels effortless and energizing,” said Dennis Vinegas, General Manager of Element San Diego Mission Valley. “Every detail of the hotel from the flow of the public spaces to the in-room amenities was designed to support how people actually travel today, whether they’re here for a quick business trip, an extended stay, or a weekend exploring San Diego.”

Taking inspiration from Westin Hotels & Resorts, the Element San Diego Mission Valley fosters a feeling of connection, energy and balance, allowing guests to maintain their lifestyles while being in the center of all that San Diego has to offer.

With an emphasis on open space and natural light, Element San Diego Mission Valley features rooms with fully equipped kitchenettes, signature Heavenly® Beds, and spa-inspired bathrooms. User-friendly workspaces feature an oversized desk, ergonomic chair, easy access to power and data connections, and a flat-screen 55” HDTV. The hotel embraces eco-conscious design and operations throughout, incorporating green building materials, energy-efficient LED lighting, and low-VOC paints, along with water-saving fixtures, in-room recycling, and filtered water systems. Guests may also benefit from electric vehicle charging stations and complimentary bikes, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to sustainable travel.

“This hotel is well-positioned for travelers who want balance, space to work, room to unwind, and easy access to everything that makes San Diego special,” said Carly McCormick-Shelton, Complex Director of Sales & Marketing. “Element San Diego Mission Valley delivers an experience that feels contemporary, connected, and genuinely reflective of how people want to travel now.”

Ideally located just minutes from San Diego International Airport, the Element San Diego Mission Valley is also close to major shopping centers, beaches, San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld San Diego, and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Element San Diego Mission Valley is located at 2151 Qualcomm Way, San Diego, California, 92108. Telephone: +1 619-358-6200. For more information and to make a future reservation, please visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sanme-element-san-diego-mission-valley/overview/.

About Driftwood Capital

Driftwood Capital is a vertically integrated commercial real estate investment firm focused on hospitality. Through its "hospitality ecosystem," Driftwood Capital provides accredited and institutional investors with direct access to hotel investment opportunities. Driftwood’s in-house team oversees deal sourcing, underwriting, financing, asset management, operations, development, and legal issues. Since 2015, Driftwood Capital and its principals and subsidiaries have transacted on more than $5 billion in hospitality assets. For more information, visit www.driftwoodcapital.com

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About Driftwood Hospitality Management

Driftwood Hospitality Management is an experienced provider of solutions-based services for the domestic and international hotel industry. Headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida, DHM works with award winning franchises, nationally recognized hospitality brands and major resort destinations in key markets around the United States and Costa Rica. DHM s The DHM executive team provides more than two decades of combined hotel experience focusing on hotel operations. Driftwood seeks to identify growth opportunities, develop strategic partnerships, and implement operational improvements within underperforming hotels across various markets, with the objective of achieving long-term growth. Driftwood takes a tailored approach to each property and market, ensuring that clients receive the highest level of service and are positioned for growth. For more information, please visit www.driftwoodhospitality.com. Follow on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIN.

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