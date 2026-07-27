New National Calendar Lists Estate Planning Seminars, and Only Those Involving a Licensed Attorney

FindEstatePlanning.org, a free national directory of estate planning attorneys and events. Only events involving a licensed attorney are listed. Free estate planning seminars are widely offered. FindEstatePlanning.org lists only those involving a licensed attorney. The FindEstatePlanning.org home page, where families can search for local estate planning attorneys or upcoming events by city or ZIP code.

FindEstatePlanning.org launches a free ZIP-searchable calendar of estate planning seminars. Only events involving a licensed attorney are listed.

Requiring an attorney does not make an event right for everyone. It does mean a licensed professional put their name on it.” — Phil Pavarini

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FindEstatePlanning.org has launched a free national calendar of estate planning events , built around a single screening rule. An event is listed only if a licensed attorney is presenting, co-presenting, or hosting it.Free estate planning seminars are one of the more useful resources available to families. A good one explains in plain language how wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and probate actually work in a particular state, and it costs nothing to attend.The category also carries a long-documented problem. State attorneys general, state bar associations, and consumer advocacy groups have warned for years about so-called living trust mills, sales presentations designed to look like education and aimed primarily at older adults. The product being sold is often an annuity or a packaged trust kit. In many cases the presenter is not a lawyer at all.Until now, families have had no practical way to tell the difference before walking into the room.The attorney requirement is the filter. It does not make any given event right for every family, and the site does not evaluate or endorse the events it lists. It does mean a licensed legal professional has attached their name to the presentation.The calendar also addresses a gap in how estate planning information reaches the public. Attorney directories are widely available, and several national platforms list estate planning and elder law attorneys by location. Estate planning events have had no comparable national listing, and FindEstatePlanning.org is believed to be among the first to aggregate them for consumers in one searchable place. Seminars, workshops, and webinars are promoted today through individual firm mailing lists, library flyers, and general-purpose ticketing sites, which means a family may live twenty minutes from a free workshop and never learn it happened."There are plenty of places to look up an estate planning attorney," said Phil Pavarini, who helped develop the site. "There has not been a place to look up the events. Families hear about a free seminar from a postcard or a flyer at the senior center and they have no idea who is actually running it. Requiring an attorney does not make an event right for everyone. It does mean a licensed professional put their name on it. And the feeds matter as much as the calendar does. A senior center should not have to send anyone to our website. They should be able to put the local events straight onto their own."The site is organized around two free tools:• A national estate planning attorney directory searchable by city or ZIP code, covering wills, trusts, probate, elder law, special needs planning, business succession, and asset protection• A public estate planning events calendar searchable by ZIP code and radius, state, date, topic, and format, including in-person seminars, workshops, and webinars• Attorney listings and event submissions open in all fifty states and the District of Columbia• Free email alerts by ZIP code, notifying families when a new event is posted nearby, with reminders ten days, three days, and one day before it takes place• Consumer guidance on what to ask before hiring an attorney and how to identify a seminar that is primarily a product pitch • Attorney and estate planning professional events, listed as a secondary category alongside the consumer-facing calendarThe calendar is also built to be redistributed. Every search on the site generates its own RSS and ICS feed, filtered to exactly the criteria used. An organization that searches for elder law webinars within fifty miles of a ZIP code receives a feed containing only those events, updating automatically as new ones are added. There is no cost and no permission required. Public libraries, senior centers, Area Agencies on Aging, councils on aging, hospice and grief support programs, veterans service organizations, community foundations, bar association public service pages, and employer benefits portals can each pull the slice relevant to the people they serve and display it alongside their own programming.Both sides of the platform are free. There is no cost for families to search or subscribe. There is no cost for attorneys to be listed or to post an event, no lead purchase requirement, and no fee sharing of any kind. Optional enhanced placement is available and is clearly labeled as advertising.FindEstatePlanning.org is an advertising directory, not a lawyer referral service. It does not screen, rate, rank, endorse, or recommend any attorney or event host. It receives no portion of any legal fee. Event details are supplied by the host and are not verified or accredited by the site. Nothing on the site is legal advice, and contacting an attorney through the site does not create an attorney-client relationship. Consumers are directed to verify any attorney's license and standing with their state bar before hiring.About FindEstatePlanning.orgFindEstatePlanning.org is an independent advertising directory of estate planning attorneys and a public calendar of estate planning events, searchable by city or ZIP code across all fifty states and the District of Columbia. Listings are free for consumers and for attorneys. Event listings are limited to events involving a licensed attorney. The site is presented by ProbateCourtBond.com and GuardianshipSoftware.com, affiliated businesses. It is not a lawyer referral service and is not affiliated with any state bar, court, or government agency.

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