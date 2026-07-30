MedSource Labs announces the launch of Passivo, a passive safety peripheral IV catheter, with an automated safety clip

Passivo Safety IV Catheter Fail-safe Safety Clip

Passivo received 510(k) clearance from the FDA and completes MedSource Labs’ portfolio of active and safety peripheral IV catheters

We are proud to bring a new option to the vascular access device market in the U.S. healthcare industry.” — Rachel Sender, Sr. VP of Product Management

CHANHASSEN, MN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedSource Labs announces the launch of Passivo , a passive safety peripheral IV catheter, notable for its automated safety clip that protects both clinicians and patients from needlestick injuries. Passivo received 510(k) clearance from the FDA and completes MedSource Labs’ portfolio of active and safety peripheral IV catheters. Known as the PurSafe in international markets, this catheter carries a new name to mark its debut in the US market.An estimated 90% of patients admitted to U.S. hospitals will receive an IV during treatment. Given the volume of IVs administered nationwide each year, providing a cost-effective vascular access device with reliable safety is central to MedSource Labs’ mission.“Receiving 510(k) clearance from the FDA is a multi-year process to ensure reliability and clinician and patient safety,” said Rachel Sender, Sr. VP of Product Management. “We are proud to bring a new option to the vascular access device market in the U.S. healthcare industry.”Features of the Passivo include:● Sharp needles paired with gently tapered catheters that minimize force and trauma to the vein and skin● A passive safety clip that automatically covers the needle tip upon withdrawal from the catheter● A one-handed grip design that lets clinicians place IVs with a single-hand—freeing the other hand to steady the patient, secure tape, and begin immediate fluid administration“For over a decade, we’ve offered active safety peripheral IV catheters, which utilize a safety mechanism the clinician activates manually,” said Todd Fagley, Founder/CEO of MedSource Labs. “Being able to provide an alternative with a passive safety mechanism that triggers automatically is a big win for our customers, who now have access to every major style of peripheral IV catheter available in the United States.”For more information on the Passivo, visit https://medsourcelabs.com/passivo About MedSource Labs: MedSource Labs is a leading medical device provider specializing in high-quality Class II medical products with a focus on IV therapy and respiratory care. Since 2002, we have been dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes through innovation, exceptional service, strategic global manufacturing relationships, and a commitment to compliance and quality.

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