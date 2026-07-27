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WATCH: Brown Blasts Sununu for Cashing in, Making Millions, and Lying About Doha Trip

For immediate release:
July 27, 2026

WATCH: Brown Blasts Sununu for Cashing in, Making Millions, and Lying About Doha Trip

Scott Brown: “[Sununu] left with $850,000 of wealth. He's worth $36,000,000 now.”

U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown blasted his Republican primary opponent John Sununu for cashing in on his connections after losing re-election, working for the same bank he bailed out during the Great Recession, and lying about his visit to Doha, Qatar for a World Economic Forum event referenced in a Jeffrey Epstein email that featured Sununu’s name. 

Brown is not shying away from holding Sununu accountable for his record of selling Granite Staters out to pad his own wallet, saying, “John cashed in after he left [office], and you know, made millions and millions of dollars working for the banks and the World Economic Forum and Boston Scientific,” noting that he thinks it’s “inappropriate” for Sununu to “bail these people out and then, you know, go and work for them.”

Brown also pointed out how Sununu’s personal assets skyrocketed in value from no more than $855,000 when lost reelection to as much as $36,000,000 now. 

Click below to watch more: 
  • BROWN: Now, John [Sununu], respectfully, when he lost, he went and worked for the very same banks that he bailed out. Barclays, Lloyd’s of London, you know. He left with $850,000 of wealth. He’s worth $36,000,000 now. Was an advisor on the World Economic Forum, and, you know, respectfully, I don’t think that has any place with our New Hampshire, how we do things in New Hampshire. 
     
  • [...]
     
  • BROWN: Like, for example, why did he lie saying he wasn't in Doha? You know, when he was asked point blank, "Have you ever been to Doha?” “No.” Well, you know, he was, and he lied, and he had plenty of time to correct the record.
     
  • [...] 
     
  • BROWN: So, what is, what else is he lying about? Why isn't he showing up? Because he doesn't want to be asked these tough questions.
     
  • [...] 
     
  • BROWN: It's, it's unbelievable. I mean, you look at John. I mean, John cashed in after he left, and you know, made millions and millions of dollars working for the banks and the World Economic Forum and Boston Scientific and all these. Which is fine, but you know, don't bail these people out and then, you know, go and work for them. I think that's inappropriate.

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WATCH: Brown Blasts Sununu for Cashing in, Making Millions, and Lying About Doha Trip

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