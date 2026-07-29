Vigilant Aerospace Launches FlightHorizon ALERT, the Fully Managed Aircraft and Drone Alerting Service

FlightHorizon ALERT uses multiple sensors to ensure airspace awareness around runways and other sensitive areas. A live 3D airspace heatmap view in FlightHorizon ALERT, showing areas with detected airspace activity.

Fully managed service detects nearby aircraft and drones, displays tracks on a map, sends text and email alerts, and provides one-click replay for event review.

FlightHorizon ALERT is designed to make aircraft and drone activity easier to detect, track and analyze with a managed service that can be deployed quickly.” — Kraettli L. Epperson

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vigilant Aerospace Systems has launched FlightHorizon™ ALERT, a fully managed airspace awareness and alerting service for general aviation airports, critical infrastructure sites and facilities that need clearer visibility into nearby aircraft and drone activity. FlightHorizon ALERT uses a single receiver box to detect aircraft transponders and drone beacons, display nearby traffic on a secure 3D moving map and send automated alerts when aircraft or drones enter a defined area. The service is designed for low-altitude airspace around runways, approach surfaces, ramps, perimeters, restricted areas, industrial sites and other locations where unexpected aircraft or drone activity may require attention.The system gives airport managers and facility personnel a practical way to see what is flying nearby in real time, receive text or email alerts and review the event afterward. Every alert includes a secure replay link showing where the aircraft or drone entered the alert zone, how fast it was moving, where it traveled and what identification information was available.“Many airports and facilities need better low-altitude airspace awareness, but they do not need another complex system that requires constant monitoring,” said Kraettli L. Epperson, CEO of Vigilant Aerospace Systems. “FlightHorizon ALERT is designed to make aircraft and drone activity easier to detect, track and analyze with a managed service that can be deployed quickly.”FlightHorizon ALERT logs air traffic and provides visualization, reporting and analysis tools in the web application. The service uses Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data from aircraft and Remote ID data from drones to provide a real-time view of nearby activity.Leveraging Vigilant’s success building the FlightHorizon airspace management system at the Infinity One Spaceport in western Oklahoma and at Gorman Field in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the new service brings best practices for airspace awareness to airports and facilities of any size.FlightHorizon ALERT is offered as an online service for a single monthly fee. The weather-rated outdoor unit is preconfigured for each site and can be mounted on a building or hangar. Larger facilities can connect multiple nodes, and locations without easy internet access can use cellular or Starlink satellite connectivity.Vigilant Aerospace is accepting subscriptions for FlightHorizon ALERT. For service details and to subscribe, go to FlightHorizonAlert.com.For interview requests or other media, contact River Cordova at media@viglantaerospace.com.ABOUT VIGILANT AEROSPACE SYSTEMSVigilant Aerospace is the leading independent developer of multi-sensor detect-and-avoid and airspace management software for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS or drones). The company’s product, FlightHorizon, is based on two NASA patents and uses multi-source data to display a real-time picture of the air traffic around a UAS and to provide automatic avoidance maneuvers to prevent collisions. Vigilant Aerospace is based in Oklahoma City and Grand Forks, North Dakota.

FlightHorizon ALERT Explainer

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