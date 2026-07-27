Steam through Millions of Golden Aspens on the Historic Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

Autumn on the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad offers a spectacular display of golden fall foliage as you wind along the Colorado - New Mexico border.

Experience the blazing color of the changing season on the highest, longest, and most authentic steam railroad in North America

CHAMA, NM, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for one of the most unforgettable ways to experience fall in Colorado and New Mexico? This autumn, climb aboard the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad (C&TSRR) and enjoy the gentle pace of a historic steam engine traveling through the San Juan mountains surrounded by spectacular fall color.Recently voted the Best Scenic Train Ride in the nation in the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and ranked the #1 Rail Journey in the World for Fall by Japan Rail Pass, the Cumbres & Toltec offers passengers a front-row seat to one of the most spectacular seasonal displays on the globe.It's a chance to experience the blazing color of the changing season on the highest, longest, and most authentic steam railroad in North America. During the railroad's highly popular - and often sold-out - fall season, the train steams through tens of thousands of golden aspen trees across 64 miles of breathtaking Rocky Mountain wilderness inaccessible by car.Depending on the selected excursion, guests can choose to ride on various classes of service, from historic coaches, café-style Deluxe cars, or modern comfort in a luxurious Parlor or Parlor Observation car. Passengers can also visit the open-air gondola for unobstructed views of the shimmering autumn landscape, fresh mountain air and the sights and sounds of authentic steam railroading.Colorado and New Mexico are home to more than two million acres of aspen trees—enough to cover Rhode Island and Delaware combined. Because the railroad climbs from approximately 7,800 feet to the 10,015-foot summit of Cumbres Pass, fall color develops at different elevations throughout the route. Higher-elevation aspens generally turn first, followed by groves at lower elevations, creating an evolving display of gold, amber and orange across the mountains along the entire journey.Along the way, the train crosses the Colorado–New Mexico border 11 times while traveling through tunnels, over towering trestles and alongside dramatic landmarks such as Toltec Gorge. Passengers may also spot deer, elk, antelope, eagles and even an occasional bear. Full-day excursions include a hearty hot lunch at remote Osier Station, where passengers can relax among the mountains before continuing their journey. Half-day and specialty trains are also available, with departures offered from both Chama and Antonito.More than a scenic attraction, the Cumbres & Toltec is a living piece of American history. Jointly owned by the states of Colorado and New Mexico and designated a National Historic Landmark, the railroad preserves the sights, sounds and traditions of narrow-gauge steam railroading for future generations. That connection to the past is what makes every journey aboard the C&TSRR truly unique.Peak fall color typically arrives from mid-September through early October, although exact timing varies with elevation and weather conditions. Fall excursions are among the railroad’s most popular departures and frequently sell out, so advance reservations are strongly recommended.For schedules, tickets and additional information, visit www.cumbrestoltec.com or call 1-888-286-2737.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.