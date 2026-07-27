Dr. Nancy Vanderheide Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “The Heart of Success," Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Dr. Nancy Vanderheide

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Dr. Nancy Vanderheide, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Dr. Nancy Vanderheide’s chapter, “Life Is The Classroom.” Nancy shares how life's greatest challenges—including profound loss, grief, and spiritual awakening—became her most meaningful teachers, transforming the way she understands success, leadership, and personal growth. Through her deeply personal journey, she encourages readers to embrace every experience as part of life's classroom, revealing that true success comes from authenticity, inner resilience, and remaining open to the lessons that shape the soul.



“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.



Meet Dr. Nancy Vanderheide:

Dr. Nancy Vanderheide is a licensed Clinical Psychologist and Relational Psychoanalyst with additional licensure in Marriage and Family Therapy and Professional Clinical Counseling, allowing for an unusually broad and integrative scope of practice. Widely published, she is a sought-after national and international presenter and teaches graduate and postdoctoral students to explore the psyche through multiple therapeutic lenses. She is Past President of the Institute of Clinical Psychoanalysis in Los Angeles.



With over 40 years of experience, Dr. Nancy brings a spiritually grounded yet clinically rigorous approach that integrates trauma-sensitive psychodynamic, existential, somatic, and energy-based traditions. Her work attends to mind, body, and spirit while remaining firmly anchored in psychological reality.



Her approach is often likened to that of a sculptor: she senses the vibrant, authentic self-waiting to emerge beneath layers of conditioning, adaptation, trauma, and limiting beliefs. By helping individuals recognize the patterns and disowned aspects of the self that constrain their life force, she guides them in releasing internal blocks, re-integrating valuable split off shadow elements and reclaiming their innate capacity for curiosity, flexibility, and self-expression.



Through this process, clients learn to access their own inner resources for healing and self-regulation. The deep self-exploration she facilitates expands consciousness, restores forgotten parts of the self, and supports the integration of a more alive, coherent, and thriving identity.



To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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