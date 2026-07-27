State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Dover

Date Posted: Monday, July 27th, 2026

The Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Dover.

On July 26, 2026, at approximately 3:10 p.m., a Lexus GX entered the right merge lane of Bay Road northbound from exit 93 in Dover. The preliminary investigation revealed that the Lexus was traveling at an apparent high rate of speed and recklessly changing lanes. As a result, the Lexus exited the west edge of the road, struck the center median Jersey barrier, and rolled over on its side.

The unrestrained driver of the Lexus, a 27-year-old man from Dover, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Bay Road was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash to contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling (302) 698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.