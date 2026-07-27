Attorney General Griffin Announces Multistate Settlement with 23andMe over Genetic Data Breach

LITTLE ROCK – Attorney General Tim Griffin issued the following statement after he and 41 other state attorneys general reached a settlement with the genetic-testing company 23andMe:

“This settlement brings finality to an issue that started in 2023 when 23andMe discovered a data breach that impacted 6.9 million consumers, including more than 48,000 Arkansans. The breach exposed a wide range of customer data, including, in some cases, genetic ancestry information. After initially denying the breach, the company then blamed customers for how they had set up their accounts. In March 2025, 23andMe filed for bankruptcy protection, and states subsequently filed claims related to the data breach investigation. Our coalition has reached an agreement by which 23andMe will pay $18 million to the states. Arkansas’s portion of the settlement will be $431,937.

“23andMe also agreed to a $46.75 million class-action settlement in bankruptcy court to provide relief to affected U.S. consumers who submitted claims by February 17, 2026.

“I am pleased to see this issue resolved and 23andMe held accountable for its failure to protect Arkansans’ data.”

To read the settlement agreement, click here.

To download a PDF version of this release, click here.

About Attorney General Tim Griffin

Tim Griffin was sworn in as the 57th Attorney General of Arkansas on January 10, 2023, having previously served as the state’s 20th Lieutenant Governor from 2015-2023. From 2011-2015, Griffin served as the 24th representative of Arkansas’s Second Congressional District, where he served on the House Committee on Ways and Means, House Armed Services Committee, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Committee on Ethics and House Committee on the Judiciary while also serving as a Deputy Whip for the Majority.

Griffin is currently an officer in the Arkansas Army National Guard and holds the rank of colonel. Griffin served as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps for more than 28 years. In 2005, Griffin was mobilized to active duty as an Army prosecutor at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and served with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Mosul, Iraq.

His previous assignments include serving as the Commander of the 2d Legal Operations Detachment in New Orleans, Louisiana; the Commander of the 134th Legal Operations Detachment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and as a Senior Legislative Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness at the Pentagon. Griffin earned a master’s degree in strategic studies as a Distinguished Honor Graduate from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.

Griffin also served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs for President George W. Bush; Special Assistant to Assistant Attorney General Michael Chertoff, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice; Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Arkansas; Senior Investigative Counsel, Government Reform and Oversight Committee, U.S. House of Representatives; and Associate Independent Counsel, Office of Independent Counsel David M. Barrett, In re: HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros.

Griffin is a graduate of Magnolia High School, Hendrix College in Conway, and Tulane Law School in New Orleans. He attended graduate school at Oxford University. He is admitted to practice law in Arkansas (active) and Louisiana (inactive). Griffin lives in Little Rock with his wife, Elizabeth, a Camden native, and their three children.

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