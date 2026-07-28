Repliers Partners with Unlock MLS to Bring AI-Ready Data Infrastructure to Austin Real Estate Professionals

Unlock MLS subscribers gain secure access to Central Texas market data through Repliers’ AI-ready API infrastructure and MCP server.

As AI reshapes how real estate data is used, this partnership with Repliers gives our subscribers a secure path to put that data to work...” — Emily Girard, CEO of Unlock MLS

TORONTO, CANADA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Repliers , a platform that simplifies the application of MLS and property data, today announced a strategic partnership with Unlock MLS in Austin, Texas, to provide direct, secure access to Central Texas market intelligence via Repliers’ AI-forward API infrastructure and MCP server."The future of real estate technology is no longer about building monolithic platforms," said Rhett Damon, CEO of Repliers. "It's about giving agents, brokers and vendors the data layer to innovate on their own terms, through modern APIs designed for AI-assisted coding. AI products are only as good as the data they can access, and Repliers unlocks the full strength of the MLS’s complete market record in a seamless, secure way.”For Unlock MLS, this partnership reflects a commitment to staying at the forefront of technology innovation and giving its subscribers competitive advantages in an evolving industry.What Emily Girard, CEO of Unlock MLS, Has to Say"Our focus has always been giving our subscribers the tools they need to succeed in today's real estate market," said Emily Girard, CEO of Unlock MLS. "As AI reshapes how real estate data is used, this partnership with Repliers gives our subscribers a secure path to put that data to work by powering new technology, streamlining workflows, and building AI-powered solutions without exposing it to scraping, misuse, or uncontrolled release. We're helping our members innovate with confidence, knowing the integrity and security of their data comes first."Unlocking New Possibilities for MLSs and their SubscribersBuilding on successful partnerships with MARIS MLS and the Houston Association of REALTORS, Repliers continues to expand its reach to more agents and brokers who increasingly want control of their online brand and the ability to build modern products and customer experiences using AI tools. Repliers eliminates the need for costly data infrastructure and empowers customers to focus on what matters most to their business.Real-World Examples of What's PossibleTwo Austin brokerages are already building powerful products on Repliers' API infrastructure:CurbScout — A property discovery platform that leverages Repliers' data infrastructure to deliver seamless MLS search and filtering experiences to consumers and agents, including boundaries, schools and demographics available through the recently announced partnership with LiveBy.Jonathan Boatwright, founder of Realty Austin, said, "As someone who has been building real estate websites since 2004, finally having a partner like Repliers to handle the minutiae of providing reliable and accessible MLS data has freed me up to focus on providing next-level experiences for CurbScout users andour referral partners."Spyglass Realty — An Austin-based independent brokerage that built its "Mission Control" platform using Repliers' APIs, integrating MLS data access with CMA tools, deal pipeline management, and performance dashboards, all tailored to their agents' workflow.Spyglass Realty CEO Ryan Rodenbeck said, “I’ve been able to innovate so many systems and tools using Repliers that help my agents with efficiency, evaluation, and productivity. And that’s on top of the IDX we built using Repliers on our custom site. It's my favorite product.”Get AccessUnlock MLS subscribers who want to start building products with sample data from Unlock MLS can sign up for a free account at https://repliers.com/Unlock-mls/ Repliers is a real estate data platform that simplifies how the industry builds with MLS and property data. By offering shared infrastructure, modern APIs, developer-friendly tools, and AI integration capabilities, Repliers turns months of development work into minutes, helping MLSs, brokers, vendors, and technology teams focus on delivering value rather than managing data pipelines.Unlock MLS marks the intersection of knowledge, humanity, and home. For nearly 60 years, we’ve fostered the most complete, accurate, timely, and reliable real estate marketplace for the 18-county Central Texas region. In partnership with the 18,000 real estate professionals who power our MLS, we lead the industry in transparency, data integrity, and a people-first focus to make home buying, selling, and renting accessible and attainable for all. For more information, visit UnlockMLS.com MEDIA CONTACT:For RepliersCristina Di Cerbocristina@repliers.comFor Unlock MLSVictoria Gonzales, ECPR Texasabor@ecprtexas.com

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