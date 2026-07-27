Elise Lacher Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Elise Lacher

NEWBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Elise Lacher, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Elise Lacher’s chapter, “Planting The Seeds Of Success.” Elise shares how unexpected setbacks can become the foundation for growth, resilience, and new opportunities. She explains that true success is built through intentional choices, strong foundations, and a willingness to adapt, learn, and lead with purpose through every season of life.



“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.



Meet Elise Lacher:

Elise is the co-founder of Strategic Veterinary Consulting, a practice management firm that works with veterinarians to help them identify and then achieve the goals that they have for their practices. She is a former social worker and has previously worked as a partner in a large local CPA firm which gives her a unique insight into how many businesses operate successfully and profitably. She left the CPA firm to concentrate on working with veterinarians and continues to help practice owners rewrite the story that the financial statements are telling to help them achieve the success they want for their business. Helping veterinarians understand properly and timely prepared financial statements is an important goal of hers.



While today she works primarily with veterinarians and animal related businesses, her knowledge of how financial statements should be used will help every business owner know if they are on track to achieve the goals they have for owning their business. In keeping with Michael Gerber’s thought when he wrote the E-Myth, many business owners know about what they do in their business, but they don’t understand how business works. The more a business owner can learn about how their business is performing, the more successful they will be. Elise has a knack for being able to explain how a business works without using accounting and business jargon.



To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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