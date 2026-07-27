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Public Notice: New Shoreham Board of Canvassers Meeting 8/19

Public Notice

New Shoreham Board of Canvassers Meeting

Town Hall Old Town Rd.

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

8:00 a.m.

 

  1. Conduct the final canvass and correct the list of qualified voters for September 9, 2026 Primary  
  2. Discuss and act on planning and logistics September 9, 2026 Primary:

 

Individuals requesting interpreter services for the deaf and hard of hearing must call (401) 466-3200 forty-eight hours in advance of the meeting date. TTY: 711 


Posted: July 27, 2026 mh 

 

 

 

            

 

 

 

 

 

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Public Notice: New Shoreham Board of Canvassers Meeting 8/19

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