Critical Conversations in Higher Education, a New Book by Dr. Shelley Johnson, Challenges Leaders to Be Courageous

Cover of Critical Conversations in Higher Education

Drawing on two decades in academic and nursing leadership, the book reframes difficult conversations as the central mechanism of institutional trust.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every college and university runs on conversations, and Dr. Shelley Johnson has spent two decades watching which ones get avoided. In Critical Conversations in Higher Education: Leading Through Complexity, Conflict, and Change, she argues that most organizational crises do not begin as crises. They begin as conversations that never happen. The faculty performance review a department chair keeps postponing. The student dismissal a dean leaves in vague language. The budget reduction a vice president buries in jargon. Each is a moment where institutional trust, accreditation standing, and organizational risk are actually decided.The book treats avoidance itself as the institutional risk, not merely an unpleasant precursor to one. A president who delays a hard conversation with the board for another quarter. A provost who lets a compliance concern go unspoken until it surfaces on its own. A cabinet that agrees quietly in private and contradicts itself in public. Each delay, the author argues, makes the eventual consequences more expensive than the original conversation ever would have been.That argument is grounded in the author's own record of choosing otherwise. Early in her career, working in an ombudsman-like role, she repeatedly reported a senior, well-liked administrator who was putting students in compromising positions, escalating each time she was dismissed or retaliated against, until she went outside the institution entirely. "I learned the importance of not remaining silent, even when you are in a lower-ranking position and even when the consequences could include termination or professional blackballing," she says.That conviction shapes the book's throughline: fairness, not comfort, is what people remember. "People remember conversations long after they forget the policy that prompted them," Johnson says. "Institutions carry those memories the way families do. This isn't a book about being harsh or confrontational. It's about communicating with honesty, courage, and respect, especially when the conversations are uncomfortable."The book closes with a practical preparation guide for leaders heading into their own difficult conversations, alongside chapters on the emotional toll, moral distress, and loneliness that come with carrying institutional responsibility, whether that responsibility sits with a program director, department chair, dean, provost, president, or another institutional leader.Critical Conversations in Higher Education is now available on Apple Books . For readers who want to go further, the companion guide , 52 Leadership Reflections: A Year of Critical Conversations, offers weekly reflections and exercises.

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