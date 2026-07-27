UDOT to close airport exit and two other northbound I-215 off-ramps

Airport ramp to reopen before Labor Day

The Utah Department of Transportation will close three northbound Interstate 215 off-ramps, including a primary route to Salt Lake International Airport, beginning Tuesday evening, July 28.

At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, the following ramps will close for bridge work:

Northbound I-215 to westbound I-80, a primary route to the airport: Closed for approximately 35 days

Northbound I-215 to eastbound I-80: Closed for approximately 35 days

Northbound I-215 to Redwood Road: Closed through October 2

The two I-80 ramps are expected to reopen shortly before Labor Day. Drivers traveling to the airport should use Bangerter Highway, I-15 or SR-201 as alternate routes.

One other ramp at the I-215 and I-80 interchange remains closed for bridge work:

Redwood Road to northbound I-215: Closed through July 2027

“Taking care of our roads and bridges is one of UDOT’s most important responsibilities,” UDOT Project Manager John Montoya said. “Much like a car or a home, a bridge requires different kinds of maintenance throughout its life. Staying ahead of that maintenance helps keep our transportation system safe and reliable, and helps us get the most from the infrastructure Utahns have already invested in.”

This work is part of the I-215 West Improved project, which is repaving multiple sections of I-215, replacing 18 bridge decks and repairing 12 additional bridges. Work is estimated to wrap up in late summer of 2027.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest updates, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app.