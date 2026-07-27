Paul Peters Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Heart of Success' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Paul Peters

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Heart of Success" co-authored by Paul Peters, alongside Jack Canfield and a group of distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 16th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Central to the success of "The Heart of Success” is Paul Peters’ chapter, “Living A Life On Purpose.” Paul shares a deeply personal journey from unimaginable trauma, addiction, homelessness, and a suicide attempt to discovering that his life was created for a greater purpose. Through faith, healing, and serving others, he reveals that true success is found in living with purpose, aligning your gifts with the needs of others, and allowing your greatest struggles to become the foundation of your greatest contribution.



“The Heart of Success” made an impressive debut on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple competitive business categories, including Sales & Selling, Entrepreneurship, and Business Development & Entrepreneurship. The book also achieved an outstanding #3 Amazon New Release ranking while appearing on multiple New Release lists in leadership, business, and personal development. These accomplishments reflect the book's strong launch momentum and its resonance with readers seeking practical insights on purpose-driven leadership and success.

Meet Paul Peters:

Paul Peters is a best-selling author, motivational teacher and visionary entrepreneur. He is the owner and founder of Covenant Case Management Services, one of North Carolina’s leading care providers for people with intellectual disabilities and those struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues. Peters is also the founder of the Nehemiah Project and Nehemiah International Foundation, faith-based non-profits serving at-risk children, seniors and veterans in North Carolina and Central America struggling with issues including domestic violence, addiction, homelessness and disabilities. He also hosts a TV show called, On Purpose with Paul. Peters and his family live in Frisco, Texas.



To order your copy of “The Heart of Success” please visit HERE.

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